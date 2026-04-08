Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities
US and Israeli strikes between February and April have destroyed homes, universities, and historic places across Iran, leaving families in grief and rescue teams digging through rubble. In Tehran, the Qajar-era Golestan Palace bears the scars of attack, while Sharif University of Technology and Shahid Beheshti University were targeted. Midnight strikes in Ray, south of Tehran, on March 27 killed at least five people in their homes. In Karaj’s Vahdat neighborhood, attacks on April 3 took six lives and injured 13 others. The bombing of Shajarat al-Tayyiba Primary School in Minab on February 28 had killed 168 students. In Tehran, a strike wiped out half the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings, where people stand watching as teams and an excavator work through the debris.
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