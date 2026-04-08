Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

US and Israeli strikes between February and April have destroyed homes, universities, and historic places across Iran, leaving families in grief and rescue teams digging through rubble. In Tehran, the Qajar-era Golestan Palace bears the scars of attack, while Sharif University of Technology and Shahid Beheshti University were targeted. Midnight strikes in Ray, south of Tehran, on March 27 killed at least five people in their homes. In Karaj’s Vahdat neighborhood, attacks on April 3 took six lives and injured 13 others. The bombing of Shajarat al-Tayyiba Primary School in Minab on February 28 had killed 168 students. In Tehran, a strike wiped out half the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings, where people stand watching as teams and an excavator work through the debris.

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Iran-Israel-US War 2026
Damage caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran is seen at the Qajar-era Golestan Palace in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: ISNA via AP
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Destruction of Persian heritag
First responders inspect the remains of a residential building hit in an overnight strike during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tabriz, Iran, March 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matin Hashemi, File
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Photo story on Destruction in Iran
An interior view of a damaged house as search and rescue teams are conducting operations in homes damaged by US and Israeli missile strikes carried out at midnight in Ray, south of Tehran, Iran on March 27, 2026. The attacks caused extensive damage to numerous buildings, and at least five people lost their lives. | Photo: IMAGO/Fatemeh Bahrami
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Destruction in Iran
Search and rescue teams are conducting operations in homes damaged by US and Israeli missile strikes carried out at midnight in Ray, south of Tehran, Iran on March 27, 2026. | Photo: IMAGO/Fatemeh Bahrami
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bunker buster impact photos
The remains of the Shajarat al-Tayyiba Primary School, which was bombed on February 28, 2026, resulting in the deaths of 168 students, are seen in the city of Minab, Iran, on March 31, 2026. | Photo: IMAGO/Hamid Vakili
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Iran destruction images
A view of damaged residential buildings in the Vahdat neighborhood following recent strikes attributed to the United States and Israel, with reports indicating that six people who lost their lives and 13 others were injured in the attacks, on April 03, 2026, in Karaj, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Fatemeh Bahrami
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Photostory on Iran destruction
A view of the damaged Shahid Beheshti University following a military strike carried out by the United States and Israel on April 06, 2026 in the Velenjak district of Tehran, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Fatemeh Bahrami
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israel iran Conflict Visualization
A general view of the destruction at the Sharif University of Technology, targeted by the US and Israel, on April 07, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Fatemeh Bahrami
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Israel airstrikes on Iran
Bystanders watch from a distance as rescue teams and first responders work at the site of a strike that, according to a security official at the scene, destroyed half of the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
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US-Israel strikes Tehran
An excavator removes rubble at the site of a strike that, according to a security official at the scene, destroyed half of the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
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