Iran Says World Cup Ticket Allocation Revoked, Raises Concerns Over Political Interference

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

The federation criticised the move as unfair and questioned whether political considerations were influencing the organisation of the tournament, urging FIFA to uphold neutrality and equal treatment.

Iran National Football Team
Iran's Football Federation Vice President Mehdi Mohammed Nabi and team's players leave to Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Summary of this article

  • Iran’s football federation said its official allocation of World Cup tickets was withdrawn days before the tournament

  • The development adds to uncertainty surrounding Iran’s World Cup campaign.

  • It has already faced disruptions over regional tensions, visa approvals and the relocation of the team’s base camp to Mexico.

Iran’s football federation said on Tuesday that its allocation of World Cup tickets had been withdrawn just days before the tournament begins, leaving supporters who had already arranged travel unable to attend the team’s matches.

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday, with Iran set to open its Group G campaign in Los Angeles against New Zealand on June 15, followed by Belgium on June 21, before taking on Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

In a statement, the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) said it had already initiated the ticket distribution process but was no longer able to provide tickets to fans.

"This is despite the fact that many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches," the federation said.

"Depriving Iranian supporters of access to their lawful and official allocation of tickets is an action contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries.

"This development raises serious questions about the interference of non-sporting and political considerations in the organization of the world's biggest football event."

Related Content
Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi arrives with his teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. - | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Iran players work out during a training session in Antalya, southern Turkey, on June 2, 2026, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. - AP Photo/Khalil Hamra
Iran’s Shojae Khalilzadeh, left, plays the ball with teammates during a training session, in Antalya, southern Turkey, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. - AP Photo
Iran’s FIFA World Cup Plans Face Scrutiny After Canada Visa Controversy - | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Under World Cup rules, each participating federation receives 8% of match tickets to distribute among supporters according to its own criteria.

The FFIRI did not specify who had decided to withhold the tickets but urged FIFA to uphold "the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations" and prevent off-field disputes from overshadowing the competition.

Iran players work out during a training session in Antalya, southern Turkey, on June 2, 2026, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. - AP Photo/Khalil Hamra
Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Leaves For North America Amid US Visa Delays For Officials

By Associated Press

Iran’s participation in the World Cup has faced uncertainty since U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran in late February triggered wider regional tensions.

Amid concerns over travel approvals and domestic pressure to limit the team’s presence in the United States, the FFIRI negotiated to move Iran’s base camp from Arizona to Mexico.

After weeks of uncertainty, U.S. authorities issued visas to all players last week — just 10 days before Iran’s opening match — though several members of the support staff were not granted visas.

A U.S. official told Reuters on Friday that the administration had issued "the visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup".

FIFA said earlier on Tuesday that Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom had held a "positive discussion" with FFIRI President Mehdi Taj after the team arrived at its tournament base.

“With the team now in Mexico, FIFA will continue dialogue and collaboration with the FFIRI to ensure the team and the delegation’s experience is a positive one," Grafstrom said in a statement.

(Reuters report)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories