Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Leaves For North America Amid US Visa Delays For Officials

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026-bound players kiss the Quran as they leave for Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, Saturday, June 6, 2026. From there, the team will depart for Tijuana, Mexico. AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026-bound players kiss the Quran as they leave for Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, Saturday, June 6, 2026. From there, the team will depart for Tijuana, Mexico. AP Photo/Khalil Hamra