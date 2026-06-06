Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Leaves For North America Amid US Visa Delays For Officials

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United States President Donald Trump had earlier discouraged Iran from participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Team Melli will play their first two games in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15, and Belgium six days later, then head to Seattle to face Egypt on June 26. Iran and the U.S. could meet in the round of 32 on July 3 in Arlington, Texas, if both teams come second in their groups

iran fifa world cup 2026 June training Antalya Turkey AP photo
Iran players work out during a training session in Antalya, southern Turkey, on June 2, 2026, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. AP Photo/Khalil Hamra
Summary of this article

  • Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been complicated by the ongoing war with Israel and the United States

  • Iran's sports minister said in March that it would "not be possible" for the team to participate in the World Cup

  • Iran finalised their team Monday, including 17 home-based players whose clubs have not played since February because of the war

Iran's World Cup soccer team set off from Turkey for their training base in Mexico on Saturday with some members of their entourage reportedly still without U.S. visas, ahead of three group matches in the United States later this month.

According to Iranian state television, the Iranian Football Federation secretary-general, Hedayat Mombeini, and its vice president, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, were among 14 backroom staff and officials without U.S. visas ahead of games in Los Angeles and Seattle.

It was unclear whether the federation's president, Mehdi Taj, had been issued a visa.

The team's participation in the World Cup has been complicated by Iran's war with Israel and the United States. Problems with processing visas had earlier led Iran to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, on Mexico's border with California.

The federation accused the U.S. of "vindictive behavior" in refusing visas for "key managerial and administrative members" of the team.

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The decision had "effectively denied the Iranian national team the opportunity for a level playing field and a competition free from discrimination," said a statement on the federation's website. It added that the federation would pursue the matter through world soccer authority FIFA.

The Iranian Embassy in Ankara, meanwhile, responded to an earlier social media post from U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, in which he congratulated his embassy staff for processing the Iran team's visas.

"You cannot whitewash conduct that violates FIFA regulations and breaches the United States' host obligations merely by praising yourselves," the Iranian post read. "This represents the worst possible form of politically biased interference in sport."

One U.S. official earlier told The Associated Press that all players on the Iranian team were approved for visas, while a second official said visas had been issued for players, coaches, trainers and some support staff. A third official suggested that some applicants affiliated with the team had been rejected for requesting visas "under false pretenses."

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the visas publicly.

The squad has been preparing for the World Cup at a training camp in Antalya, Turkey. The team said it has already received visas from Mexico's Embassy in Ankara.

iran players leave for fifa world cup 2026 from Turkey June 6 Quran ap photo
Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026-bound players kiss the Quran as they leave for Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, Saturday, June 6, 2026. From there, the team will depart for Tijuana, Mexico. AP Photo/Khalil Hamra
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The players, dressed in blue blazers over white T-shirts, left the luxury Mardan Palace hotel in Antalya on Saturday afternoon. They boarded a private jet at the Mediterranean city's airport and were due to fly directly to Mexico.

Iran plays its first two games in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15, and Belgium six days later, then heads to Seattle to face Egypt on June 26. Iran and the U.S. could meet in the round of 32 on July 3 in Arlington, Texas, if both teams come second in their groups.

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President Donald Trump in March had discouraged Iran from participating in the tournament, saying he didn't think it was "appropriate" and raising concerns over players' "life and safety." A day later, Iran's national team pushed back, saying "no one can exclude" it from playing.

Iran finalized its team Monday, including 17 home-based players whose clubs have not played since February because of the war. Star forward Sardar Azmoun was dropped in March, reportedly because of a social media post that angered Iranian authorities during the war.

Iran's sports minister said in March that it would "not be possible" for the team to participate in the World Cup, but the republic's soccer federation said in May it was moving ahead with a team. The federation had insisted that all players and staff be granted visas, including those who had military service in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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