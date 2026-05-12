FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Updated List Of All 48 Team Squads

Summary of this article
The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico with 48 team
Each team can name a preliminary squad of 35-55 players before trimming to a final list of 26, including three goalkeepers
See the complete, updated list of FIFA World Cup 2026 squads here
The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on June 11, with 48 teams taking part in the extended tournament, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The participants will name a preliminary squad comprising between 35 and 55 players. This will then be shortened to a final squad of a maximum of 26 players, including three goalkeepers.
Teams can announce their squads at any time before June 2, which is the final date to submit the official squad lists. Top teams like France, Brazil, Portugal, and Germany are expected to announce their squads by next week – check the full list of dates here.
So far, only Bosnia and Herzegovina have released their final squad. Several others have announced their preliminary squads.
See the complete and updated list of FIFA World Cup 2026 squads below:
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group A Squads
Mexico
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
South Africa
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
South Korea
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Czechia
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group B Squads
Canada
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Bosnia and Herzegovina (final)
Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj (FC St. Pauli), Martin Zlomislic (HNK Rijeka), Osman Hadzikic (Slaven Belupo)
Defenders: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta), Amar Dedic (Benfica), Nihad Mujakic (Gaziantep FK), Nikola Katic (Schalke), Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo), Stjepan Radeljic (HNK Rijeka), Dennis Hadzikadunic (Sampdoria), Nidal Celik (Lens)
Midfielders: Amir Hadziahmetovic (Hull City), Ivan Sunjic (Pafos FC), Ivan Basic (FC Astana), Dzenis Burnic (Karlsruher), Ermin Mahmic (FC Slovan Liberec), Benjamin Tahirovic (Brondby IF), Amar Memic (Viktoria Plzen), Armin Gigovic (BSC Young Boys)
Forwards: Kerim Alajbegovic (RB Salzburg), Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV), Ermedin Demirovic (Stuttgart), Jovo Lukic (FC Universitatea Cluj), Samed Bazdar (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Haris Tabakovic (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Edin Dzeko (Schalke)
Qatar
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Switzerland
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group C Squads
Brazil (preliminary)
The 55-man preliminary squad for Brazil is according to media reports.
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Bento (Al-Nassr)
Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Roger Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Alexsandro (Lille), Fabrício Bruno (Cruzeiro), Lucas Beraldo (PSG), Vitor Reis (Girona), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Wesley Franca (Roma), Danilo (Flamengo), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), Vitinho (Botafogo), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Kaiki (Cruzeiro), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Danilo (Botafogo), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Andreas Pereira (Palmeiras), Joelinton (Newcastle), Gerson (Cruzeiro), Matheus Pereira (Cruzeiro), Martinelli (Fluminense)
Forwards: Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Estevao (Chelsea), Neymar (Santos), Endrick (Lyon), Rayan (Bournemouth), Antony (Real Betis), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Pedro (Flamengo), Richarlison (Tottenham), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro)
Morocco
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Haiti
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Scotland
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group D Squads
USA
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Paraguay
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Australia
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Turkiye
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group E Squads
Germany
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Curacao
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Ivory Coast
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Ecuador
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group F Squads
Netherlands
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Japan
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Sweden
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Tunisia
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group G Squads
Belgium
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Egypt
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Iran
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
New Zealand
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group H Squads
Spain
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Cape Verde
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Saudi Arabia
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Uruguay
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group I Squads
France
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Senegal
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Iraq
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Norway
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group J Squads
Argentina (preliminary)
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Walter Benitez (Crystal Palace), Facundo Cambeses (Racing Club), Santiago Beltren (River Plate)
Defenders: Agustin Giay (Palmeiras), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Capaldo (Hamburger), Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint-Gilloise), Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca Juniors), Zaid Romero (Getafe), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Marcos Acuna (River Plate), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gabriel Rojas (Racing Club)
Midfielders: Maximo Perrone (Como), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Guido Rodriguez (Valencia), Anibal Moreno (River Plate), Milton Delgado (Boca Juniors), Alan Varela (Porto), Ezequiel Fernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolas Domínguez (Nottingham Forest), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg)
Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como), Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Tomas Aranda (Boca Juniors), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Matias Soule (Roma), Claudio Echeverri (Girona), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Santiago Castro (Bologna), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Mateo Pellegrino (Parma)
Algeria
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Austria
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Jordan
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group K Squads
Portugal
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
DR Congo
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Uzbekistan (preliminary)
Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor), Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf), Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi), Vladimir Nazarov (Pakhtakor)
Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal), Farrukh Sayfiev (Neftchi), Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor), Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasaf), Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf), Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev (Neftchi), Abdulla Abdullaev (Dibba Al Fujairah), Bekhruz Karimov (Surkhon), Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev (Pakhtakor), Jakhongir Urozov (Dinamo Samarqand), Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov (Pakhtakor), Diyor Ortikboev (Khorazm), Avazbek Ulmasaliev (AGMK)
Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Esteghlal), Odiljon Hamrobekov (Tractor), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi), Dostonbek Khamdamov (Pakhtakor), Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Istanbul Basaksehir), Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor), Azizjon Ganiev (Al Bataeh), Azizbek Amonov (Buxoro), Kuvondik Ruziev (Neftchi), Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Navbahor), Alisher Odilov (Neftchi), Khusayin Norchaev (Navbahor), Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Sogdiana), Umarali Rakhmonaliev (Sabah), Nodirbek Abdurazzokov (AGMK), Sardorbek Bakhromov (Nasaf), Sherzod Esanov (Buxoro)
Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir), Igor Sergeev (Persepolis), Sherzod Temirov (Erbil)
Colombia
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
FIFA World Cup 2026: Group L Squads
England
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Croatia
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Ghana
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
Midfielders: -
Forwards: -
Panama
Goalkeepers: -
Defenders: -
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Forwards: -
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played from June 11 to July 20.