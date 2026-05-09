FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad Announcement Dates Of Top Teams

Global governing body FIFA expects to announce the official squad lists on June 2, but most prominent teams have scheduled their World Cup 2026 roster reveal dates in May

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad Announcement Dates Of Top Teams
A sign reading "FIFA World Cup 2026" is displayed at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19

  • Argentina are the defending champions, having beaten France in 2022 final

  • Most top teams to reveal squad in mid-May, with FIFA expected to announce official lists on June 2

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup is drawing near and it’s almost time for coaches of the record 48 competing countries to finalize their squads as they weigh up injury concerns and form.

Here are the dates when the top teams are scheduled to name their 26-member rosters for the tournament being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

France

May 14

Belgium

May 15

Brazil

May 18

Portugal

May 19

Morocco

May 21

Germany

May 21

England

May 22

Spain

May 25

Netherlands

May 25

United States

May 26

Argentina

May 30

Mexico

June 1

Global governing body FIFA expects to announce the official squad lists on June 2.

Argentina are the defending FIFA World Cup champions, having beaten France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the 2022 final in Qatar. Four-time champions Italy failed to qualify for a third straight World Cup after losing in a penalty shootout with 10 men at 66th-ranked Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European playoffs.

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The upcoming edition of the tournament features 104 matches, a big jump from the 64 games played in 2022. The 48-team format comprises 12 groups of four teams, which will be followed by a round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place match and then the final on July 19.

Over 175 territories have secured broadcast deals for the World Cup, though the world's two most populous countries — India and China — still face uncertainty regarding whether and where their fans can watch the quadrennial event.

Factors like late-night kick-off times and an advertising crisis have led to a lack of interest from Indian broadcasters. Like India, Chinese broadcasters are worried about the timing issue. Most matches will take place during dawn in the East Asian nation, reducing the number of potential eyeballs.

Q

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?

A

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played from June 12 to July 19.

Q

Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?

A

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played at 11 venues in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

Q

Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 be broadcast in India?

A

There is uncertainty currently regarding whether and where FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast in India. “Discussions in China and India regarding the sale ⁠of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage,” FIFA told Reuters earlier.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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