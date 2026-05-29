Argentina's Squad For FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Eyes Record-Breaking Sixth Tournament With Defending Champions

Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina’s 26-man squad and is set for a record sixth FIFA World Cup appearance
Head coach Lionel Scaloni retained 17 players from Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad
Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in Group J against Algeria before facing Jordan and Austria
Argentina have officially announced their 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Lionel Messi set to lead the defending champions in what will be a record sixth World Cup appearance for the Argentine captain.
Head coach Lionel Scaloni has largely trusted the core group that lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022, retaining 17 members from that historic squad. Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez, and Lautaro Martinez all made the final list as Argentina prepare to defend their crown in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The squad also features several younger faces as Scaloni begins blending the next generation into the national setup. Rising talents such as Nico Paz, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Valentin Barco, and Jose Manuel Lopez earned places in the final squad after impressive club performances.
One notable absentee is Angel Di Maria, who retired from international football after the 2024 Copa America triumph, while Marcos Acuna missed out because of fitness concerns.
Argentina will enter the tournament among the favorites after a dominant qualifying campaign and a strong run under Scaloni since their 2022 World Cup success. The Albiceleste begin their Group J campaign against Algeria before facing Jordan and Austria in the group stage.
With Messi still leading the side and a balanced mix of experience and youth, Argentina will be aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.
The biggest talking point around the squad announcement remains Messi’s condition. The Inter Miami star recently suffered a hamstring-related injury scare during an MLS match, creating concern among Argentina supporters just weeks before the tournament. However, Scaloni and Argentina’s medical staff remain optimistic about his recovery timeline, which played a major role in the decision to include him in the final squad.
Lionel Messi Injury Update
Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina’s World Cup squad despite recent fitness concerns following a hamstring issue during Inter Miami’s MLS clash against Philadelphia Union. The 38-year-old was substituted after feeling discomfort, but initial medical reports suggested the injury was not serious.
Scaloni admitted Messi is unlikely to arrive “fully fit” but remains confident that the captain will recover in time for Argentina’s opening matches. The coaching staff is expected to closely monitor his workload during the final preparation camp before the World Cup begins.
Argentina squad:
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atlético de Madrid).
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique de Lyon), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille).
Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso (Betis), Leandro Paredes (Boca Jrs), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Valentín Barco (RC Strasbourg Alsace).
Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás González (Atlético de Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid), Thiago Almada (Lyon), Nico Paz (Como).