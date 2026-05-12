FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina's Preliminary Squad Revealed - Check Who's In, Who's Out; Messi Included

Summary of this article
ARG have revealed their 55-mam preliminary squad for the FIFA WC
Messi is part of the squad however, there's no room for Dybala
Tainted player Prestianni is also named on the squad
Defending champions Argentina have named its preliminary squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they look to defend their crown in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico from next month. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is part of the squad, however manager Lionel Scaloni has left the decision of playing the upcoming tournament entirely on Messi.
Scaloni's 55-member squad has no room for AS Roma star Paulo Dybala. However, Benfica star and recently banned by FIFA, Gianluca Prestianni finds himself on the roster. The player though could miss first two games at the tournament, if selected, after FIFA extended his six-game suspension for homophobic conduct to a worldwide effect.
“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect,” a FIFA spokesperson said on Wednesday.
“The sanction has been extended in accordance with Article 70 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”
Prestianni was banned by UEFA following accusations he directed a racial slur at Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr during February's UEFA Champions League clash, which Real won 1-0.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Preliminary Squad
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Walter Benitez, Facundo Cambeses, Santiago Beltran
Defence: Agustin Guay, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Capaldo, Kevin Mac Allister, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Marcos Senesi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Germán Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Lautaro De Lolo, Zaid Romero, Facundo Medina, Marcos Acuña, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gabriel Rojas
Midfielders: Maximo Peroni, Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Aníbal Moreno, Milton Delgado, Alan Varela, Ezequiel Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Dominguez, Emiliano Buendia, Valentin Barco
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Nicolas Paz, Franco Mastantono, Thiago Almada, Tomas Aranda, Nicolas Gonzalez, Alejandro Garnacho, Giuliano Simeone, Matias Solli, Claudio Etxeferee, Gianluca Prestini, Santiago Castro, Lautaro Martinez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julian Alvarez, Matteo Pellegrino
As the defending champions of the 2022 World Cup, the Albiceleste enter the 2026 edition as the seeded team. Argentina are placed in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Scaloni will soon trim his 55-man squad to 26-member team which will take part at the tournament next month.
Argentina's first match at the World Cup is against Algeria, on June 17 at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.