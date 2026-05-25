Lionel Messi Injury Scare: How Will This Impact Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Plans?

Lionel Messi was substituted in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami’s MLS win after clutching his left thigh
This sparked fears ahead of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign
Head coach Guillermo Hoyos described the issue as “fatigue” and precautionary
Lionel Messi’s fitness has become a major talking point ahead of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign after the Inter Miami star was taken off during his side’s 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union in the MLS on Sunday.
The 38-year-old was substituted in the 73rd minute at Nu Stadium after experiencing discomfort in the upper part of his left thigh.
Messi already appeared uncomfortable from the 70th minute and was largely absent from active play. Moments after taking a free kick, he clutched at his thigh and signalled towards the bench to come off, and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti.
A positive sign for Inter Miami and Argentina was that Messi walked off the pitch without needing any help and headed straight down to the dressing room.
Before coming off, Messi ran the show once again for the Herons with two assists as the hosts won in a 10-goal thriller, which included a record eight first-half goals. German Berterame scored twice, Luis Suarez netted a hat-trick, and Rodrigo De Paul scored a late goal.
Guillermo Hoyos Gives Injury Update
Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos said after the match that Messi’s substitution was precautionary, but did not provide a preliminary diagnosis. He also admitted that he did not speak to Messi immediately after the match.
“As far as I know, we don’t have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. It was fatigue,” Hoyos said. “Yes, it was fatigue. He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk.”
Messi has previously dealt with at least two hamstring injuries during his three-year spell at Inter Miami.
Argentina World Cup Plans Under Focus
The sight of Messi being substituted – a rarity – immediately sparked concerns for Argentina’s plans to defend their FIFA World Cup title. The upcoming World Cup will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and will begin on June 11. Argentina will play their first match against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16.
Argentina’s squad is expected to be named next week, with Messi widely expected to lead his country in what would be a record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance for him.”
La Albiceleste are scheduled to play World Cup warm-up matches against Honduras in Texas on June 6 and Iceland on June 9.