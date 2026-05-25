KKR Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

KKR vs DC was an inconsequential game after RR's victory over MI earlier in the day
Kuldeep turned on the heat with his three wickets
KKR collapsed from 128-3 to 163 all out in the span of 33 balls
Rajasthan Royals' victory against Mumbai Indians meant Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals was an inconsequential game in match no. 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday, May 24 at Eden Gardens.
Despite that, DC walked away with a 40-run victory over KKR meaning Ajinkya Rahane's men ended their torrid campaign with a defeat.
KL Rahul hit 60 off 30 balls, with four sixes, as DC scored 203-5. In reply, Rahane led Kolkata’s chase with 63 off 39 balls, before wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav turned the game with 3-29.
Kolkata collapsed from 128-3 to 163 all out in the span of 33 balls with Kuldeep turning on the screws on the home team.
Kolkata (13 points) finished seventh in the table, with six wins in 14 games. Delhi (14 points) ended sixth with seven wins.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.783
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.524
|18
|4
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0.189
|16
|5
|Punjab Kings (E)
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0.309
|15
|6
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|-0.651
|14
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|14
|6
|7
|1
|-0.147
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.51
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.74
|8
Player Of The Match - Kuldeep Yadav
After going wicketless in his previous three matches before being left out, Kuldeep Yadav made a brilliant comeback with the ball as he returned with brilliant figures of 3/29. The chinaman dismissed Cameron Green (2) cheaply before striking twice in two balls to dismiss Rahane (63) and Rinku Singh (0) off successive deliveries.
Kuldeep nearly claimed a hat-trick for DC when KKR wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya edged the very next delivery, only for Abhishek Porel to spill the chance behind the stumps.