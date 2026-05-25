KKR Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Delhi Capitals ended their league phase with a 40-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, May 24 with KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav shining brightly

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav receives the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Summary of this article

  • KKR vs DC was an inconsequential game after RR's victory over MI earlier in the day

  • Kuldeep turned on the heat with his three wickets

  • KKR collapsed from 128-3 to 163 all out in the span of 33 balls

Rajasthan Royals' victory against Mumbai Indians meant Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals was an inconsequential game in match no. 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday, May 24 at Eden Gardens.

Despite that, DC walked away with a 40-run victory over KKR meaning Ajinkya Rahane's men ended their torrid campaign with a defeat.

KL Rahul hit 60 off 30 balls, with four sixes, as DC scored 203-5. In reply, Rahane led Kolkata’s chase with 63 off 39 balls, before wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav turned the game with 3-29.

Kolkata collapsed from 128-3 to 163 all out in the span of 33 balls with Kuldeep turning on the screws on the home team.

Kolkata (13 points) finished seventh in the table, with six wins in 14 games. Delhi (14 points) ended sixth with seven wins.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

POSTEAMPLWLNRNRRPTS
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)149500.78318
2Gujarat Titans (Q)149500.69518
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)149500.52418
4Rajasthan Royals (Q)148600.18916
5Punjab Kings (E)147610.30915
6Delhi Capitals (E)14770-0.65114
7Kolkata Knight Riders (E)14671-0.14713
7Chennai Super Kings (E)14680-0.34512
8Delhi Capitals (E)13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.518
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)144100-0.748

Player Of The Match - Kuldeep Yadav

After going wicketless in his previous three matches before being left out, Kuldeep Yadav made a brilliant comeback with the ball as he returned with brilliant figures of 3/29. The chinaman dismissed Cameron Green (2) cheaply before striking twice in two balls to dismiss Rahane (63) and Rinku Singh (0) off successive deliveries.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Delhi Capitals' players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata , India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen reacts after failing to play a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Kuldeep nearly claimed a hat-trick for DC when KKR wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya edged the very next delivery, only for Abhishek Porel to spill the chance behind the stumps.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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