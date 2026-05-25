IPL 2026 Playoffs Guide: Bengaluru And Gujarat Get Qualifier Cushion While Sunrisers Meet Royals In Do-Or-Die Affair

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Outlook Sports Desk
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RCB face stern GT test in Qualifier 1, while SRH take on RR in Eliminator as IPL 2026 enters its playoff phase starting from May 26 (Tuesday) in Dharamsala

IPL 2026 Playoffs Guide
RCB will play GT in Qualifier 1 to kick off IPL 2026 playoffs in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26. | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • RCB will lock horns with GT in Qualifier 1, SRH meet RR in Eliminator

  • The Qualifier 1 will be played in Dharamsala, while Eliminator will take place in New Chandigarh

  • RR beat MI by 30 runs to become the last team to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs

The last day of the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2026 lived up to the expectations as it took an eventful match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) to decide the final four of this year.

RR defeated MI by 30 runs to seal the final playoff spot after GT, RCB, and SRH. With two matches lined up for the final day, the equation was clear before the first game with PBKS, RR, and KKR vying for that one spot, making it a three-way contest.

If RR win the first, then they'll become the final team to qualify for the playoffs, and if the result is otherwise, then RR will be eliminated, and if KKR win against DC in the final match, then the team with better NRR between them and PBKS will make it to the final four.

With RR's win the last match between KKR and DC became inconsequential as both teams have been knocked out of the tournament.

IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 69

PositionTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1RCB (Q)14950180.783
2GT (Q)14950180.695
3SRH (Q)14950180.524
4RR14860160.189
5PBKS14761150.309
6KKR13661130.011
7CSK (E)1468012-0.345
8DC (E)1367012-0.871
9MI (E)1441008-0.58
10LSG (E)1441008-0.74

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Dharamsala, May 26

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players enter the ground before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after his team won the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Dharamsala. - AP/Ashwini Bhatia
PBKS will take on RCB in match 61 of IPL 2026 in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. - IPL/X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)

Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - Ahmedabad, May 31

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: GT Vs RCB

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished at the top two with 18 points a piece, separated only by NRR, which earned them the right of having two shots at the final, if they falter.

RCB are the defending champions, are playing like a well-oiled unit with no stark loopholes; on the other hand, GT have a stellar bowling line-up, along with a reliable top three. With the kind of form both teams are in and the high stakes of the match, it is expected to be a thriller in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26.

IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH Vs RR

Despite finishing with the same points as RCB and GT in the league stage, SRH remained in the third spot based on NRR. It'll be a battle of top-order batting as both teams consist of heavyweights in their top three.

There is not much to separate the two teams as they have their own strong points and shortcomings. While SRH batting is in form, on the bowling front, they lack bite apart from Pat Cummins, whereas for RR, their middle-order hasn't instilled much confidence through the tournament, including their skipper, Riyan Parag. Both teams are evenly matched, and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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