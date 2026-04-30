GT Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bowling First In Ahmedabad - Check Playing XIs

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. "The surface gives swing in the first 4-5 overs. Want to chase in case there is dew," he told Ravi Shastri, adding that they were going with an unchanged XI. Rajat Patidar said he would have bowled first as well, and also went with the same team as their previous match against Delhi Capitals.