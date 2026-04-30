GT Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bowling First In Ahmedabad - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 42 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru: preview, toss update, playing XIs, impact substitutes and more

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GT Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bowling First In Ahmedabad - Check Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar shakes hands before their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans won toss, elected to bowl first

  • Both teams playing unchanged XIs

  • GT fifth in standings with 8 points; RCB second with 12 points

A middling Gujarat Titans (GT) host the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 30).

ALSO READ: GT Vs RCB Live Score

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. "The surface gives swing in the first 4-5 overs. Want to chase in case there is dew," he told Ravi Shastri, adding that they were going with an unchanged XI. Rajat Patidar said he would have bowled first as well, and also went with the same team as their previous match against Delhi Capitals.

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

GT Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Impact subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

The Royal Challengers are well placed in the playoffs race, perched on the second spot with six wins from eight games, while Gujarat are lying fifth with four victories and as many losses.

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After their Delhi storm, all eyes will be on the veteran seam duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, and how they deal with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, GT skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. As for the Challengers' batting, the highly rated Jacob Bethell would be eager to shine alongside talismanic opener Virat Kohli.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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