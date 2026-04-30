GT Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bowling First In Ahmedabad - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans won toss, elected to bowl first
Both teams playing unchanged XIs
GT fifth in standings with 8 points; RCB second with 12 points
A middling Gujarat Titans (GT) host the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 30).
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. "The surface gives swing in the first 4-5 overs. Want to chase in case there is dew," he told Ravi Shastri, adding that they were going with an unchanged XI. Rajat Patidar said he would have bowled first as well, and also went with the same team as their previous match against Delhi Capitals.
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
GT Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
RCB Impact subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer
The Royal Challengers are well placed in the playoffs race, perched on the second spot with six wins from eight games, while Gujarat are lying fifth with four victories and as many losses.
After their Delhi storm, all eyes will be on the veteran seam duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, and how they deal with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, GT skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. As for the Challengers' batting, the highly rated Jacob Bethell would be eager to shine alongside talismanic opener Virat Kohli.