BJP Eyes Delimitation, Women’s Quota Push As NDA Seeks Numbers for Constitutional Amendment

The BJP plans to revive constitutional amendment bills linked to delimitation and women's reservation, aiming for implementation before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Despite potential support from parties such as the DMK and YSRCP, the NDA remains short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass constitutional amendments.
The BJP has reportedly reopened communication channels with the DMK and is closely monitoring developments within the Trinamool Congress to strengthen support for future legislation.
As the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is almost midway through its third term, the Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing the ground for delimitation and One Nation, One Election in this Parliament session. The party hopes to implement the women’s reservation law after the passing of the delimitation bill ahead of the 2029 elections.
A senior BJP functionary said the party is waiting to secure the numbers needed to push through key constitutional amendments. Even if the BJP counts on the support of the DMK, YSRCP, and a possible split in the Trinamool Congress, the NDA's strength would be around 339 in the Lok Sabha. A constitutional amendment requires the backing of two-thirds of the House — roughly 360 members in a House of 540 — leaving the ruling alliance short of the mark for now.
The Modi government is, however, determined to revive the proposal, including a constitutional amendment aimed at enabling delimitation and the implementation of the women's reservation law before the 2029 general election.
A senior BJP leader argued that delimitation is a constitutional requirement rather than a political choice. “Congress carried out delimitation when it suited it. We are in government now and are only following the Constitution. The deadline is 2026,” the leader said, adding that the courts would recognise the constitutional basis for the exercise.
Political calculations are also underway to build support for future constitutional amendments. Following recent strains in the Congress-DMK relationship, sections within the BJP believe there may be scope for issue-based cooperation from the Tamil Nadu-based party, though there is no indication that the DMK intends to join the NDA. The BJP is also watching developments within the Trinamool Congress amid speculation that differences could emerge over major constitutional legislation.
Around 15 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, are reportedly planning to break away from the party and form a separate group in the Lower House. However, such a move could expose them to the risk of disqualification. At present, the exact strength of the rebel faction remains unclear.
The internal rift surfaced on Monday, coinciding with the presence of TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting.
The DMK's ties with Congress came under strain after the latter backed the TVK government in Tamil Nadu. The fallout became visible when the DMK sought separate seating arrangements for its MPs in the Lok Sabha. The party has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha. Political sources said discussions are focused on possibilities such as issue-based support or abstentions rather than any formal alliance.
The BJP sees the effort as an opportunity to overcome the setback it suffered in April when a constitutional amendment bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha. Party leaders believe that successfully passing the legislation would reinforce the NDA's dominance and expose divisions within the Opposition.
As the BJP marked 12 years of the Modi government on Tuesday, party leaders expressed confidence about their political position, particularly in light of developments within the Trinamool Congress.
"We are counting the numbers, and once we are assured that the NDA has a two-thirds majority, the bills will be pushed through. If required, a special session will be convened," said a senior BJP leader in the government.
In April, the government introduced three linked bills — the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. After the constitutional amendment bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, the government put the other two measures on hold. While those bills remain pending, preparations are now underway to reintroduce the defeated constitutional amendment.
A split in the Trinamool Congress parliamentary party could push the NDA's strength in the Lok Sabha beyond 300. Some BJP leaders believe that sustained political management could bring the ruling alliance closer to the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments.
Sources in the BJP said the party has reopened channels of communication with the DMK in an effort to secure support from its 22 Lok Sabha MPs following the party's electoral setback in Tamil Nadu and its growing distance from Congress.