BJP Eyes Delimitation, Women’s Quota Push As NDA Seeks Numbers for Constitutional Amendment

A senior BJP functionary said the party is waiting to secure the numbers needed to push through key constitutional amendments. Even if the BJP counts on the support of the DMK, YSRCP, and a possible split in the Trinamool Congress, the NDA's strength would be around 339 in the Lok Sabha. A constitutional amendment requires the backing of two-thirds of the House — roughly 360 members in a House of 540 — leaving the ruling alliance short of the mark for now.