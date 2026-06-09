‘Resign if You Have Grievances with Party’ says TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee to Rebels

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee demanded that dissident MPs aligning with the NDA resign on moral grounds
Banerjee cited Sukhendu Sekhar Roy’s Rajya Sabha resignation as the ethical standard that other rebel members should follow
He sharply questioned why the rebel group's letter to the Parliament Speaker has been kept hidden from the public
Senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee in a press conference, on Tuesday, said that those who have grievances against the party should resign. The statement comes a day after the rebel bloc of Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced that at least 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs have decided to align with the ruling NDA.
“If someone has differences of opinion with the party, if their actions place the party in an embarrassing position before the people, if they have numerous grievances against the party, or if they are no longer inclined to remain with the party and instead choose to support someone else, then it is their moral responsibility to resign,” said Banerjee as he further addressed the conference.
Banerjee, dissatisfied with the conduct of the rebel group which is led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, said that “ethical standards and political morality” must be upheld no matter what. “TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha yesterday. He has made certain allegations. There may be questions about how much truth there is in those allegations. However, we believe that by resigning, he has done the right thing and has upheld ethical standards and political morality,” he added.
Banerjee said that just like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned, others in a similar position should also do the same.
Questioning the Secrecy of Rebels’ Letter
He then brought up the letter submitted by the rebel camp to the Parliament Speaker. Questioning the very letter and its content, Banerjee asked why it has not been made public yet. He said that he still doesn’t know who signed it and who has not or who is making what claim or even what exactly happened. Pointing out how the letter sent by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is still unavailable to the public and its content unknown even after 24 hours, Banerjee added “If honesty is such an important issue, and if morality is such an important issue, then why could that letter not be disclosed?”