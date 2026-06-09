‘Resign if You Have Grievances with Party’ says TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee to Rebels

Questioning the Secrecy of Rebels’ Letter

He then brought up the letter submitted by the rebel camp to the Parliament Speaker. Questioning the very letter and its content, Banerjee asked why it has not been made public yet. He said that he still doesn’t know who signed it and who has not or who is making what claim or even what exactly happened. Pointing out how the letter sent by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is still unavailable to the public and its content unknown even after 24 hours, Banerjee added “If honesty is such an important issue, and if morality is such an important issue, then why could that letter not be disclosed?”