Why 20 TMC Rebel MPs Merged With NCPI: The Legal Strategy

With the rebel TMC MPs conveying their intention to move to the NCPI, it brings back memories of a similar situation that had unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh in 2016 when the Congress lost its government in the state. Its entire legislature party, barring former CM Nabam Tuki, joined the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), which had become part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). On December 31, 2016, Pema Khandu and 32 other legislators of the PPA switched loyalties to the BJP, giving the saffron party its first full-fledged government in the Northeast. After the move, in the 60-member House, the BJP strength reached 45. The PPA count went down to 10 while the Congress was left with only three members. In the next elections in 2019, Khandu emerged victorious for the BJP, winning 41 of 60 seats.