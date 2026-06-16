Why A Tiny Tripura Party Became The Vehicle For A TMC Split

What the Law Says

The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution disqualifies lawmakers who voluntarily give up membership of their party or vote against the party whip. When it was introduced in 1985, it also recognised a “split” if at least one-third of a legislature party broke away. However, the 91st Constitutional Amendment scrapped that provision. What remains is the merger provision, under which at least two-thirds of a legislature party must support a merger in order to seek protection from disqualification.