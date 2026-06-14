TMC Crisis Deepens as Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy Reach Delhi Ahead of Rebels’ Meeting with Speaker

Senior TMC leaders Saayoni Ghosh and Mala Roy arrived in New Delhi as the party's internal turmoil continued to intensify.
A group of rebel MPs is scheduled to meet the Om Birla amid an ongoing dispute with the party leadership.
The developments have added a new dimension to the political crisis within the All India Trinamool Congress, raising questions about the party's unity and parliamentary strength
The political crisis within the All India Trinamool Congress showed no signs of easing as senior leaders Saayoni Ghosh and Mala Roy reached New Delhi ahead of a crucial meeting between rebel MPs and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The developments come at a sensitive time for the party, which has been grappling with internal dissent and growing tensions between the leadership and a section of parliamentarians. The meeting with the Speaker is expected to focus on issues relating to the rebels' position within the party and possible parliamentary implications arising from the dispute.
The Trinamool Congress, founded by Mamata Banerjee in 1998, has long been one of India's most influential regional parties and has dominated West Bengal politics since coming to power in 2011. However, recent political setbacks and organisational challenges have triggered speculation about emerging fault lines within the party.
The arrival of Saayoni Ghosh and Mala Roy in the capital is being viewed as part of the party leadership's efforts to closely monitor developments and coordinate its response to the rebel camp's moves. While the party has publicly maintained that it remains united, the rebellion has generated considerable political attention both within West Bengal and at the national level.
The ongoing dispute has also acquired significance because of its potential impact on parliamentary arithmetic and opposition politics. The Trinamool Congress has been a prominent constituent of opposition alliances and has frequently positioned itself as a key challenger to the BJP. Any weakening of the party's parliamentary strength could influence broader opposition dynamics.
Political observers note that the Speaker's role could become crucial if questions arise regarding recognition, party affiliation, or other procedural matters linked to the rebel legislators. Such disputes often carry implications not only for the individuals involved but also for the balance of power within Parliament.
The crisis comes amid a period of political recalibration across several opposition parties following recent electoral developments. As parties reassess their strategies and leadership structures, internal disagreements have become increasingly visible.