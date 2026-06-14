TMC Crisis Deepens as Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy Reach Delhi Ahead of Rebels’ Meeting with Speaker

The arrival of senior Trinamool Congress leaders in the national capital comes amid an escalating internal crisis, with rebel MPs set to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker over issues related to their status within the party.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Kirti Azad, Yusuf Pathan, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose, Saayoni Ghosh and others hold blank white papers as they stage a protest demanding the government to come out with a white paper on funds allocated to West Bengal under the MGNREGS and PMAY, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali