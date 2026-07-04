Alexander Zverev Vs Marcos Giron LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: German Star Eyes Round Four Berth

Welcome to our live coverage from Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Alexander Zverev takes on Marcos Giron in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships 2026. The match will get underway immediately after the conclusion of Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens, with the German looking to continue his strong run at SW19. Zverev has been in impressive touch through the opening two rounds, using his powerful serving and baseline consistency to book his place in the last 32. Standing across the net is American Marcos Giron, who has quietly pieced together an impressive campaign to reach the third round. Known for his relentless work ethic and ability to counter-punch from the baseline, Giron will be aiming to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament against the world No. 3. With a place in the fourth round at stake, expect an entertaining battle between Zverev's raw power and Giron's fighting spirit. Follow Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and all the key moments from Court 1.

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