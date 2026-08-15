IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India To Commence Series Against Sri Lanka At Galle

Welcome to our live blog for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1, as Shubman Gill’s side begins the two-match series at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, August 15. The stage is set at the iconic Galle International Stadium for its landmark 50th Test match, as India and Sri Lanka lock horns in the opening fixture of this two-match series. Part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 cycle, India enters this contest fifth in the standings with a 48.15 PCT, while Sri Lanka sits sixth. The visitors are led by newly appointed red-ball captain Shubman Gill alongside vice-captain KL Rahul, marking India's first Test assignment on island soil since their 3-0 sweep in 2017. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is captained by Dhananjaya de Silva and features a formidable spin-heavy arsenal spearheaded by Prabath Jayasuriya to exploit Galle’s traditionally deteriorating, spin-friendly track. Historically, India holds a commanding advantage in the 46 prior encounters with 22 wins to Sri Lanka's 7, alongside 17 draws. With crucial championship points on the line under the 10:00 AM IST start, both units face a gripping tactical battle.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Aug 2026, 08:05:17 am IST IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Live Streaming Details The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The live action of Day 1 will begin at 10:00 AM IST, while toss takes place at 9:30 AM.

15 Aug 2026, 08:04:58 am IST IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Welcome Good morning cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday, August 15. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.