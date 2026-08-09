Arsenal 2(5)-3(4) Borussia Dortmund Highlights Emirates Cup 2026: Die Schwarzgelbe Wins Title Despite Shootout Loss

Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Highlights, Emirates Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the ARS vs BVB Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium in London, England as it happened

Arsenal fell short in the Emirates Cup final, suffering a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side struggled defensively in the first half, allowing Samuele Inácio to open the scoring early before teenage playmaker Konstantinos Karetsas doubled Dortmund's lead before the break. The Gunners mounted a spirited response in the second half. Ethan Nwaneri pulled a goal back following good work from Christos Tzolis, but defensive frailties struck again when Joane Gadou restored the visitors' two-goal cushion from a set-piece. Although Viktor Gyökeres converted from the penalty spot after Tzolis was brought down, Dortmund's backline held firm under late pressure to secure the pre-season trophy, despite Arsenal later winning a subsequent consolation penalty shootout 5-4.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Aug 2026, 05:39:54 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund face-off at the Emirates Stadium in London, England on Sunday in their second last pre-season outing. Stay tuned for more updates

9 Aug 2026, 05:59:38 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Bellingham Brothers In House A surprise guest in North London! Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has turned up in the stands at the Emirates Stadium, though Arsenal supporters shouldn't get too excited about a blockbuster transfer. The midfielder is simply in attendance to support his brother, Jobe Bellingham, who has been named in the starting XI for Borussia Dortmund ahead of this afternoon's high-profile clash.

9 Aug 2026, 06:11:33 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details Catch all the live action of the Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund pre-season clash exclusively on FanCode. Stream every minute live and stay updated with real-time match coverage right from your device.

9 Aug 2026, 06:22:33 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check ARS' Starting XI 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Gabriel at the back

©️ Odegaard skippers the side

😤 Gyokeres leads the line



More pre-season minutes in the tank - let's do this, Gunners ✊



🤝 Presented by @deel pic.twitter.com/FQwOjCDAje — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 9, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 06:25:10 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check BVB' Starting XI 🚨 Mit DIESER Aufstellung gehen wir ins Spiel gegen @Arsenal! 👊⁰

Hier könnt Ihr das Spiel LIVE in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz streamen:

🔗 https://t.co/PqqYvMfRQ8 pic.twitter.com/PC7YYLvWm2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 9, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 06:44:57 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-Off The referee blows his whistle, and the 2026 Emirates Cup showdown between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund is officially underway! Both sides take to the pitch at a packed Emirates Stadium, setting the stage for an electrifying pre-season clash to see who will lift the prestigious trophy.

9 Aug 2026, 06:45:57 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 10' | ARS 0-1 BVB | Goal! Borussia Dortmund draw first blood at the Emirates! Borussia Dortmund strike first in the 2026 Emirates Cup! Felix Nmecha unlocked the Arsenal defense with a clever through ball, carving open the backline. Samuele Inácio timed his run to perfection, latching onto the pass in the centre of the box and rifling a precise right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to give the visitors an early lead.

9 Aug 2026, 06:52:05 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' | ARS 0-1 BVB | The action continues at a breathless pace at the Emirates Stadium. Borussia Dortmund are currently leading 1–0, but Mikel Arteta's men are pushing hard for an equalizer in this pre-season showpiece. Dortmund threatened again when Daniel Svensson slipped through Fábio Silva down the right side of the box, allowing the forward to unleash a right-footed shot that was crucially blocked by the Arsenal defense. The Gunners quickly turned defense into attack, earning a direct free-kick in a promising position. Viktor Gyökeres stepped up and tried his luck with a powerful right-footed strike from outside the area, but his effort sailed just a bit too high over the crossbar.

9 Aug 2026, 07:05:25 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' | ARS 0-2 BVB | Goal! Borussia Dortmund double their advantage at the Emirates! Borussia Dortmund strike on the counter-attack to stun the Emirates crowd! Daniel Svensson leads a rapid break down the pitch before slipping a clever pass to Konstantinos Karetsas on the right side of the penalty area. Karetsas cuts inside and unleashes an unstoppable left-footed curler into the top left corner, leaving the Arsenal defense shell-shocked and doubling the visitors' lead.

9 Aug 2026, 07:11:49 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' | ARS 0-2 BVB | Close for Arsenal! The Gunners are searching for a way back into the match from a set-piece situation. The dead-ball delivery is floated invitingly into the centre of the penalty area, where center-back Gabriel Magalhães rises highest to meet it. He powers a strong header toward goal, but watches narrowly as his effort misses the target, letting Borussia Dortmund off the hook.

9 Aug 2026, 07:18:18 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' | ARS 0-2 BVB | Meyer denies Havertz as Arsenal knock on the door! The Gunners continue to probe for a lifeline, mounting a slick attacking move down the flank. Christos Tzolis floats a pinpoint cross right into the heart of the penalty area, where Kai Havertz rises to meet it. Havertz powers a firm header toward the top centre of the goal, looking certain to pull one back, but Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Alexander Meyer displays fantastic reflexes to tip the ball away and preserve his clean sheet.

9 Aug 2026, 07:25:22 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Half-Time' | ARS 0-2 BVB | The referee blows the whistle for half-time, and Borussia Dortmund take a commanding two-goal lead into the dressing room against Arsenal in the 2026 Emirates Cup. The visitors struck early through Samuele Inácio before Konstantinos Karetsas doubled their advantage following a rapid counter-attack. Despite creating a few promising chances—including close efforts from Viktor Gyökeres, Gabriel Magalhães, and Kai Havertz—Mikel Arteta's side has been unable to find a way past Alexander Meyer and the resolute Dortmund defense.

9 Aug 2026, 07:43:38 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 50' | ARS 0-2 BVB | Arsenal pushing hard as Dortmund stand tall! The second half continues at a frantic tempo at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal desperately searching for a way back into the contest. Felix Nmecha tried to catch the Gunners out from distance following a setup by Carney Chukwuemeka, firing a right-footed shot that flew high and wide to the right. At the other end, the hosts immediately carved out an opening as young star Max Dowman teed up Ben White. White drove a sharp right-footed shot from the right side of the box toward the top right corner, but Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Alexander Meyer reacted brilliantly to tip it away and preserve his two-goal cushion.

9 Aug 2026, 07:49:20 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 55' | ARS 1-2 BVB | Goal! Ethan Nwaneri pulls one back for Arsenal! The Gunners are right back in it! Christos Tzolis continues to cause problems down the flank, sliding a clever pass into the heart of the penalty area. Ethan Nwaneri arrives with great timing, taking control before unleashing a brilliant left-footed shot right into the high centre of the goal, giving Alexander Meyer no chance and cutting Dortmund's lead in half at the Emirates.

9 Aug 2026, 07:50:29 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 60' | ARS 1-3 BVB | Goal! Borussia Dortmund restore their two-goal cushion! The visitors strike right back to silence the home crowd at the Emirates! Following a dangerous corner kick routine, the ball pinballs into a crowded penalty area. Joane Gadou reacts quickest to the loose ball in the centre of the box, rifling a powerful right-footed shot straight into the high centre of the goal to leave Arsenal with a mountain to climb once again.

9 Aug 2026, 07:59:35 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 70' | ARS 2-3 BVB | Goal! Arsenal pull another one back from the spot! The Gunners refuse to back down at the Emirates! Christos Tzolis proves to be a handful once again, drawing a crucial foul inside the penalty area to win a spot-kick for his side. Viktor Gyökeres steps up under pressure and makes no mistake, firing a confident right-footed shot straight into the bottom right corner to bring Arsenal right back within striking distance.

9 Aug 2026, 08:10:03 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 80' | ARS 2-3 BVB | A flurry of tactical changes altered the landscape of the match as Arsenal introduced Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Fábio Vieira, Ife Ibrahim, and Theo Julienne in place of Viktor Gyökeres, Christos Tzolis, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Max Dowman, and Ben White respectively, while Borussia Dortmund countered by bringing on Luca Reggiani to replace Ramy Bensebaini and shore up their defensive line.

9 Aug 2026, 08:25:18 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 90' | ARS 2-3 BVB | Close, but wide! Fábio Vieira fires just off target for Arsenal! Arsenal catch Borussia Dortmund on a blistering counter-attack! Ife Ibrahim surges forward on the fast break before laying the ball off to Fábio Vieira. Spotting an opening from well over 35 yards out, the midfielder lets fly with a fierce left-footed drive, but his ambitious long-range effort flashes just wide of the right post, letting the visitors off the hook.

9 Aug 2026, 08:35:56 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(0)-3(1) BVB | Goal! Marcel Sabitzer converts from the spot as the penalty shootout begins! Borussia Dortmund strike first in the shootout! Marcel Sabitzer steps up under immense pressure to kick off the spot-kick drama, drilling a calm, precise right-footed shot straight into the bottom left corner to give the visitors the early advantage from 12 yards.

9 Aug 2026, 08:36:35 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(1)-3(1) BVB | Goal! Gabriel Jesus converts from the spot to get Arsenal off the mark in the shootout! Gabriel Jesus steps up to take Arsenal's first penalty of the shootout and delivers in style, hammering a confident right-footed shot right into the top left corner, leaving the goalkeeper with zero chance and leveling the shootout scores.

9 Aug 2026, 08:37:07 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(1)-3(2) BVB | Goal! Luca Reggiani buries his spot-kick for Borussia Dortmund! Borussia Dortmund strike back immediately in the shootout! Young defender Luca Reggiani shows incredible composure under pressure, stepping up and slotting a confident right-footed shot straight into the bottom left corner to keep the visitors perfect from 12 yards.

9 Aug 2026, 08:37:38 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(2)-3(2) BVB | Goal! Fábio Vieira levels the shootout for Arsenal! Fábio Vieira steps up to the spot and delivers with ice-cold precision! The midfielder drives a sharp left-footed shot low into the bottom left corner, outsmarting the goalkeeper to keep Arsenal right on level terms in the shootout.

9 Aug 2026, 08:38:13 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(2)-3(3) BVB | Borussia Dortmund reclaimed the lead in the penalty shootout when Takato Yamamoto stepped up and coolly dispatched his spot-kick, firing an unstoppable left-footed shot high into the top right corner.

9 Aug 2026, 08:38:45 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(3)-3(3) BVB | Goal! Piero Hincapié calmly slots it home for Arsenal in the shootout! Piero Hincapié steps up under intense pressure for the Gunners and delivers with absolute composure! The defender sends a precise left-footed shot low into the bottom left corner, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot and tying up the shootout once again.

9 Aug 2026, 08:39:17 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(3)-3(3) BVB | Saved! Illan Meslier denies Mathis Albert from the spot! A massive moment in the shootout! Mathis Albert steps up looking to extend Borussia Dortmund's advantage, but his right-footed penalty is read all the way by Illan Meslier. The Arsenal goalkeeper dives brilliantly to his left to parry the ball away from the bottom right corner, keeping the Gunners right back in the contest!

9 Aug 2026, 08:39:51 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(4)-3(3) BVB | Goal! Gabriel Martinelli puts Arsenal ahead in the shootout! What a turnaround! Gabriel Martinelli steps up to take the penalty under mounting pressure and dispatches it with absolute authority, rifling an unstoppable right-footed shot high into the top left corner to give the Gunners the advantage.

9 Aug 2026, 08:40:23 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(4)-3(4) BVB | Goal! Carney Chukwuemeka keeps Borussia Dortmund alive in the shootout! Carney Chukwuemeka steps up to the spot under immense pressure and handles it with supreme composure, drilling a precise right-footed shot into the bottom right corner to level the shootout score once again.

9 Aug 2026, 08:40:57 pm IST Arsenal Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Shootout' | ARS 2(5)-3(4) BVB | Goal! Ethan Nwaneri wins it for Arsenal in the shootout! Cool as ice! Young star Ethan Nwaneri steps up to take the decisive penalty under the ultimate pressure and delivers a masterpiece, dispatching a powerful left-footed strike right into the high centre of the goal to seal the shootout victory for the Gunners.