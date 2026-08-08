David D’Souza Murder: Who Was The Karnataka Congress Leader Shot Dead In Udupi?

David D’Souza, a former gram panchayat president and local Congress leader in Karnataka’s Udupi district, was shot dead in broad daylight on August 7. Police have arrested three men whom they suspect of involvement in the killing and are investigating whether D’Souza was targeted in a contract killing allegedly linked to a financial dispute involving his construction work. The alleged shooters are in custody, but police are yet to establish who may have ordered the killing and what precisely led to the attack.