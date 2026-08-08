David D’Souza Murder: Who Was The Karnataka Congress Leader Shot Dead In Udupi?

David D’Souza, a former Mudarangadi panchayat president and local Congress leader, was shot dead in Udupi.
Police arrested three men and are investigating a possible contract killing linked to a financial dispute.
Investigators are yet to establish who allegedly ordered the killing and the precise motive behind it.
David D’Souza, a former gram panchayat president and local Congress leader in Karnataka’s Udupi district, was shot dead in broad daylight on August 7. Police have arrested three men whom they suspect of involvement in the killing and are investigating whether D’Souza was targeted in a contract killing allegedly linked to a financial dispute involving his construction work. The alleged shooters are in custody, but police are yet to establish who may have ordered the killing and what precisely led to the attack.
D’Souza’s political identity brought immediate attention to the killing, but investigators are currently examining his work as a contractor and businessman for a possible motive. That makes the case different from a straightforward political killing: police are trying to establish not only who carried out the shooting, but whether someone commissioned it.
Who Was David D’Souza?
D’Souza was from Mudarangadi in Udupi district and had served as president of the Mudarangadi Gram Panchayat. He was associated with the Congress at the local level and had been involved in public and community activities in the area.
His political role was primarily local. He was not a sitting MLA or MP, and police have not publicly identified his political activities as the motive for the killing.
Alongside politics, D’Souza worked as a contractor and businessman. Police are investigating a reported financial dispute connected to his construction work as a possible motive.
D’Souza had also been involved in legal controversies in the past. In 2019, Father Mahesh D’Souza, a priest and school principal in Udupi, died by suicide. Police later arrested David D’Souza in 2020 in a case alleging abetment of suicide, following allegations concerning communications between the priest and D’Souza’s wife. The Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against D’Souza in 2024.
He had also figured in an older criminal case involving a land dispute. A 2023 Karnataka High Court proceeding referred to allegations arising from a dispute over land acquisition involving him.
Neither of those earlier matters has been established as being connected to the 2026 murder. They are part of D’Souza’s past legal history, while the current investigation is focused on the circumstances immediately preceding his death and his business dealings.
How Was D’Souza Killed?
D’Souza was shot at around 3.45 pm on August 7 near the St Xavier Church complex in Mudarangadi, in Kaup taluk.
According to The Indian Express, D’Souza had gone to his office at the church complex. When he later returned to his vehicle, two men allegedly approached him on a motorcycle. One of them allegedly shot him at close range before the two fled. The attack was captured on CCTV, with the footage forming part of the investigation.
Police subsequently arrested three men whom they suspect of involvement in the killing. They were identified as Raju, Ajay Rastogi alias Anmol, and Jiyahul Wazool Shek alias Deepak.
Police said the three were travelling towards Bhatkal when officers moved to intercept them. The arrest operation then led to a separate confrontation, according to the police account.
Raju allegedly resisted arrest, pushed a police sub-inspector and pulled out a pistol. Police said he fired at the officer and attempted to escape. Police subsequently shot him in the leg, according to the police version. The other two suspects were arrested after allegedly attempting to flee.
Police also recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in D’Souza’s murder.
The New Indian Express reported that investigators were examining whether people other than the three arrested men had helped plan or facilitate the killing. The alleged attack on the police officer during the arrest has also resulted in a separate case.
The arrests identify three people whom police suspect of participating in the attack, but they do not establish whether the men acted independently or were working on someone else’s instructions.
Why Are Police Probing A Contract Killing?
The main question in the investigation is whether D’Souza was killed after someone allegedly hired the three accused to carry out the attack.
Police suspect that a financial dispute connected to D’Souza’s construction work may have been behind the murder. Investigators are examining whether an individual or group allegedly engaged the arrested men to kill him.
This is why the case is being described as a possible contract killing. However, the theory remains under investigation. Police have not publicly established the identity of an alleged mastermind or financier, and the precise details of the suspected financial dispute have not been conclusively established.
The investigation will therefore have to go beyond the three arrests. Investigators will need to establish the accused men’s movements, communications and contacts before and after the murder, as well as whether they had any local links that helped them carry out the attack.
Investigators are also examining the firearm recovered during the arrest operation and its possible connection to the shooting. Police have also recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the murder.
The central question is whether the three accused acted on their own or were allegedly hired by someone else.
If police establish that the three men were hired, they will need to identify the person who allegedly commissioned the murder and establish the motive and financial trail connecting that person to the accused.
At present, there is no confirmed evidence that D’Souza was killed because of his political affiliation. His position as a local Congress leader explains his public profile, but the principal line of inquiry reported so far concerns his business and contracting activities.
For now, the arrests establish who police suspect of carrying out the shooting, but not who may have commissioned it. The suspected financial dispute and possible contract-killing angle remain under investigation, while the identity of any alleged mastermind and the precise motive are yet to be established.