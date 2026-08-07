Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti Resigns

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti resigned on Friday, claiming that he was asked to resign by the Congress dispensation.
Speaking to reporters later, Horatti said the Congress leaders told him that they would move a no-confidence motion against him.
Before resigning, Horatti met Shivakumar and said he would resign.
"I have already submitted my resignation and the matter is over now," he said.
He also admitted that there was pressure on him to resign.
Horatti, who was previously in Janata Dal (Secular), had joined the BJP on May 18, 2022, a year before Congress came to power in Karnataka.
The Congress government led by D K Shivakumar mounted pressure against him ahead of the Legislative Session starting from August 13.