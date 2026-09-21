Asian Games 2026: East Asian Athletes Dominate Wushu As Nyeman Wangsu Finishes 15th

India's participant in Women's Changquan Wushu competition, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the final
Hong Kong's Hiu Yu took home the gold with 9.713 points
Wushu is Chinese Martial Art that involves choreographed movements
Indian Wushu athlete Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final at the Asian Games on Monday.
She scored 9.573 points in a 16-strong field to finish second from bottom at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.
Hong Kong's Hui Yu Lydia Sham won the gold medal with 9.713 points. Macau's Cho Man Sou took silver with 9.710, while Indonesia's Eugenia Diva Widodo claimed bronze with 9.706.
Wangsu received 4.900 in component A, 2.673 in component B and 2.000 in component C for her overall score of 9.573.
Wushu is a Chinese martial art and competitive sport featuring choreographed routines that combine martial techniques, speed, balance and flexibility.
In Changquan, the athletes are judged on the quality and difficulty of their movements, with scores awarded across execution, overall performance and difficulty, while deductions are made for errors and technical faults.