Who Is Suchika Tariyal? From Learning Judo For Self-Defence To Bagging India's First MMA Asiad Medal

Suchika Tariyal won India’s first Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts after a quarter-final victory guaranteed her a bronze on the sport’s debut at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
Tariyal beat Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarter-finals to secure India’s first medal of the Games. With both losing semi-finalists receiving bronze medals, that result sealed a podium place before her last-four bout.
She later lost 3-0 to Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-finals and finished with bronze. The medal carried extra weight because MMA is making its Asian Games debut and because it came in Tariyal’s second appearance at the continental event.
From Judo To MMA
Tariyal, born on August 16, 1990, took up judo at 12 after an incident of harassment. She learned the sport for self-defence. Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, she began training at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi before moving to the Dada Dev Mandir Centre in Palam.
She later trained at SAI Bhopal, which became an important phase in her rise as a competitive judoka.
Judo shaped her career. Tariyal represented India at more than 20 international judo competitions and became an eight-time national champion.
Her medal haul included gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships and the 2019 South Asian Games after she had won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Judo Championships.
She also competed at multiple Asian Judo Championships and represented India in the women’s 57kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. That grounding in grappling and ground fighting later helped her move across combat disciplines.
The switch widened her path. Tariyal moved into jiu-jitsu and won gold in the Adults Ju-Jitsu Contact Female -63kg category at the 2024 JJIF Ju-Jitsu World Championships.
Seven Year Break
MMA, however, had entered her life much earlier. Tariyal made a winning MMA debut in 2017, then stepped away for seven years while continuing in judo and jiu-jitsu, before returning in 2024 with a multi-fight BRAVE Combat Federation deal and a win at BRAVE CF 92 in Bahrain.
“Judo set me up for MMA, which for me is the ultimate level of combat sports,” Tariyal told SAI Media. “Because of judo I was skillful in ground fighting and grappling. I only had to learn the standing game and striking skills for MMA.”
Her return quickly gathered pace. Tariyal won gold at the first two MMA-SFI National Championships and then took bronze at the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championships in January and May 2026.
Second Asian Games Chance
This medal marked a return. Aichi-Nagoya 2026 is MMA’s Asian Games debut, but it was Tariyal’s second appearance at the continental event after she represented India in kurash at Hangzhou 2023.
That earlier outing had left a mark. Before the competition, Tariyal framed this campaign as another shot at an Asian Games medal after missing out in Hangzhou.
“Life has given me a second chance at the Asian Games,” Tariyal said before the competition. “In Hangzhou, it did not go the way I wanted because kurash was not popular in India and my preparation was not adequate. This time, I am fully prepared for MMA.”
She arrived better backed this time. Her preparations were supported by the Sports Ministry after she was inducted into the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme.
The bronze carried personal weight as well. “My family has spent a lot of money for me and provided me with every possible support to help me become a good MMA player. So, this medal means more than my life.”
Already A TV Star
Her profile stretches beyond the cage. Tariyal has appeared on MTV Roadies and India’s Ultimate Warrior on Prime Video, and she has built a sizeable following on social media.
She has also balanced sport with service. Tariyal served as a head constable with the CISF and later joined Haryana’s Department of Sports as a junior coach.