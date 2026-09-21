Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Secures Individual Silver in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final
Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan delivered a stellar performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, clinching a brilliant individual silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event with a score of 252.4 points. Elavenil remained in contention for the gold medal throughout the high-pressure final, leading deep into the elimination stage before narrowly finishing just 0.6 points behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who secured gold with a Games-record 253.0 points. South Korea's Olympic champion Ban Hyo-jin took bronze. Meanwhile, compatriot Sonam Maskar—who qualified strongly—finished sixth in the final. This individual podium finish capped off a remarkable double-medal day for Elavenil, following her earlier team silver.
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