Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Secures Individual Silver in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final

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Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan delivered a stellar performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, clinching a brilliant individual silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event with a score of 252.4 points. Elavenil remained in contention for the gold medal throughout the high-pressure final, leading deep into the elimination stage before narrowly finishing just 0.6 points behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who secured gold with a Games-record 253.0 points. South Korea's Olympic champion Ban Hyo-jin took bronze. Meanwhile, compatriot Sonam Maskar—who qualified strongly—finished sixth in the final. This individual podium finish capped off a remarkable double-medal day for Elavenil, following her earlier team silver.

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India at Asian Games 2026 Women's Individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights
India’s Elavenil Valarivan celebrates after winning silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event shooting match in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Individual 10m Air Rifle silver medalist Elavenil Valarivan
Elavenil Valarivan of India poses with the silver medal during the awarding ceremony of the women's 10 meter air rifle individual event in shooting in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Individual 10m Air Rifle Elavenil Valarivan
Elavenil Valarivan of India competes in the final of the women's 10 meter air rifle individual event in shooting, in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Individual 10m Air Rifle final -Elavenil Valarivan
Elavenil Valarivan of India competes in the final of the women's 10 meter air rifle individual event in shooting, in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights-Elavenil Valarivan
Elavenil Valarivan of India competes in the qualification of the women's 10 meter air rifle individual event in shooting, in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights-Sonam Uttam Maskar
Sonam Uttam Maskar of India competes in the qualification of the women's individual 10 meter air rifle event in shooting, in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Individual 10m Air Rifle highlights-Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod
Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod of India competes in the qualification of the women's individual 10 meter air rifle event in shooting, in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Individual 10m Air Rifle final highlights-Sonam Uttam Maskar
Sonam Uttam Maskar, left, of India competes in the qualification of the women's individual 10 meter air rifle event in shooting, in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP

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