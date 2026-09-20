Shubman Gill Set To Miss 2 New Zealand ODIs? Another India Star Also In Doubt - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah could miss India’s final two ODIs against New Zealand due to a tight schedule ahead of the Test series

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India's Shubman Gill walks off the pitch after being caught out by England's Ben Duckett during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah could miss the final two ODIs against New Zealand

  • The ODI series ends on November 15, while the first Test begins on November 19

  • The move could help India’s multi-format players manage workload and prepare for the Tests

India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand has raised concerns over the workload and preparation time available to some of the team’s key players. According to recent reports, captain Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and other multi-format players could be rested for the final two ODIs of the five-match series against New Zealand.

The issue stems from the scheduling of the tour, with the ODI series ending only four days before the first Test. India’s five ODIs are scheduled from November 4 to 15, while the first Test begins on November 19 in Wellington.

Why Could Gill, Bumrah Miss The Last Two ODIs?

India’s ODI series begins in Auckland on November 4 before moving to Wellington, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui. The fourth and fifth ODIs are scheduled for November 13 and 15 respectively, with both matches being played at Mount Maunganui. The first Test then begins in Wellington on November 19.

This leaves the Indian players with very little time between the completion of the ODI series and the start of the Test assignment. The tight turnaround becomes particularly relevant for players expected to feature in both formats.

Reports indicate that the team management and selectors could therefore consider resting Gill, Bumrah and other multi-format players for the final two ODIs. Such a move would allow them additional time to travel, recover and prepare for the two-Test series.

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However, there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI that Gill or Bumrah will definitely miss those matches. The possibility is currently being discussed in the context of workload management and the demanding schedule.

India’s Packed New Zealand Tour Raises Workload Concerns

India’s New Zealand tour begins with five T20Is from October 22 to November 1, followed by five ODIs and two Tests. The Test series will be played from November 19 to December 1, with the second Test beginning on November 27 in Christchurch.

The scheduling concerns come after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently acknowledged the need for better rest and acclimatisation time for Indian players, particularly during overseas assignments. He also said the board was looking at ways to manage the workload amid an increasingly crowded international calendar.

For Gill, the New Zealand Tests will be particularly important as India prepare for their wider World Test Championship commitments. Bumrah, meanwhile, remains one of India’s most important fast-bowling options across formats.

With the first Test starting just four days after the final ODI, the selectors could opt for a split workload. For now, though, Gill and Bumrah missing the final two ODIs remains a reported possibility rather than a confirmed selection decision.

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