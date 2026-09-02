Can India’s WTC Push Survive A Packed Schedule? Test Preparation Squeezed Ahead Of New Zealand, Australia

"Indian batters have not been at their best against spin at home over the last two years. Gill suggested that if a few batters could be given game time against Australia 'A', with the pitches taking some turn during the course of the matches, it would help them prepare for the BGT. Obviously, the touring Australian 'A' team won't be given absolute rank turners with an eye on the BGT, but it wouldn't hurt if the pitches took some turn later in the match," a BCCI source told TOI.