Can India’s WTC Push Survive A Packed Schedule? Test Preparation Squeezed Ahead Of New Zealand, Australia

Shubman Gill wants India’s Test batters to get match practice against Australia A
India’s selectors face a packed schedule ahead of the New Zealand and Australia Tests
Gill and Gautam Gambhir want 10-14 days of preparation before major Test series
India’s preparations for their upcoming Test assignments have been complicated by a congested cricket calendar, leaving the selectors with limited options to provide key players enough red-ball practice.
India, currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, will face New Zealand in two Tests in November before hosting Australia for a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy from January 21, 2027.
According to a Times of India report, captain Shubman Gill has suggested giving India’s batters match practice against Australia A on pitches that offer some turn. As quoted by TOI, a BCCI source said the move could help India’s batters, who have struggled against spin in recent home Tests.
"Indian batters have not been at their best against spin at home over the last two years. Gill suggested that if a few batters could be given game time against Australia 'A', with the pitches taking some turn during the course of the matches, it would help them prepare for the BGT. Obviously, the touring Australian 'A' team won't be given absolute rank turners with an eye on the BGT, but it wouldn't hurt if the pitches took some turn later in the match," a BCCI source told TOI.
Australia A’s two four-day matches are scheduled for September 22-25 and September 29-October 2. The second game clashes with the Irani Cup, scheduled in Srinagar from October 1-5, making it difficult for selectors to field strong teams in both competitions.
The congestion extends to India’s other commitments, with separate squads involved in the Asian Games and the three-match ODI series against the West Indies from September 27. The selectors could be forced to rely on their reserve pool for the ODIs.
India’s New Zealand preparations face another hurdle. A five-match T20I series begins on October 22, while India A’s three four-day matches start on October 24 and overlap with the ODI series. The first Test is scheduled only four days after the final ODI.
TOI reports that the BCCI has prepared visa applications for nearly 60 players amid the scheduling crunch. The selectors and team management are also considering releasing key Test players from the ODI squad after the third match to give them more preparation time.
Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have stressed the importance of 10-14 days of preparation before major Test series. However, the current calendar leaves little room for that window, raising questions over coordination between the BCCI’s scheduling operations and the national team management.