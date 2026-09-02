Retirement Entitlements

According to the vice-president's pension, housing and other facilities rules, “A retired vice-president shall be entitled without payment of rent to the use of furnished residence…at the station of his choice, anywhere in India, without payment of water and electricity charges for the remainder of his life. At places where government-owned accommodation is allotted to a retired vice-president, the residence shall be a Type-VIII bungalow, and if the highest type of government-owned accommodation available at a particular place is smaller in size as compared to a Type-VIII bungalow, the highest type of accommodation available at that place shall be allotted to the retired vice-president.”