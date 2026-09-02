Times Square Stabbing: Suspect’s Brother Says She Showed No Sign Of Violence

Pamela Cisneros, 49, was shot by NYPD officers after allegedly attacking two people with knives near Times Square.
Her brother Patrick Peralta said she had never shown violent or aggressive behaviour and that he was surprised by the attack.
Peralta said Cisneros had a history of mental health issues and received regular treatment, while authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Pamela Cisneros, the woman who fatally stabbed a woman and injured a man near New York’s Times Square, had a history of mental health issues, according to her brother. Patrick Peralta said Tuesday that he had seen no indication that his 49-year-old sister would become violent before the stabbing spree.
Cisneros was shot by NYPD officers after she allegedly attacked two people near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue at around 4:30 pm on Monday. She later died from her injuries at Bellevue Hospital.
Brother Says Cisneros ‘Never Showed Any Aggressiveness’
Speaking to the New York Post, Peralta, 59, said he was shocked by the incident and could not explain what had led to the attack.
“She never showed any aggressiveness or being violent. I don’t know what happened,” he said.
Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Cisneros was still holding two knives when officers confronted her. Officers initially attempted to subdue her with stun guns, but she allegedly continued advancing towards them while swinging the knives.
Tisch said Cisneros told officers, “I’m not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you,” before repeatedly threatening to kill them.
Officers then opened fire, striking Cisneros.
The male victim, who was stabbed during the incident, remains hospitalised in stable condition, police said. According to police sources, he had been visiting New York with his wife to see their son, who lives in Brooklyn. Investigators said the couple had no prior connection with Cisneros and that there was no confrontation between them before the attack.
Family Raises Questions Over Mental Health Treatment
Peralta said he initially learned about the stabbing through news reports and did not realise the suspect was his sister until he saw images from the police confrontation.
He said Cisneros had attempted suicide when she was about 19 and had subsequently been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Peralta said he believed she had bipolar disorder, although he was unsure of the exact diagnosis.
He also said Cisneros received monthly injections as part of her treatment and speculated that she may have stopped receiving them. He did not provide evidence linking any change in her treatment to Monday’s attack.
Peralta said he last saw his sister in August at their stepfather’s birthday celebration. He said she regularly visited their mother but had recently stopped doing so.
“There was no sign something was wrong,” he said, adding that the family had called Cisneros on Saturday and she had told them she was fine.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and Cisneros’ actions before the attack.