How To Perform Raksha Bandhan Puja At Home: Rituals, Mantras, Offerings, And Dos & Don'ts

What Are the Steps to Perform Raksha Bandhan Puja?

The customs can differ greatly among families and regional traditions, but a basic house ceremony would look like this:



1. Clean and Prepare the Puja Space:



Clean up the place, and if you have a home tradition, set the idol or picture of the family deity. To start the ceremony, light a diya and incense.



2. Pray:



Begin with a prayer to your family god or your chosen deity. Traditionally, Lord Ganesha is prayed to first as the remover of impediments. Ask for blessings for peace, wealth and family harmony.



3. Use a Tilak:



The sister administers a tilak of kumkum or sandalwood paste on the forehead of her brother. Akshat may then be sprinkled over the tilak as part of the customary procedure.



4. Perform the Aarti:



The sister does Aarti to the brother with the lit diya moving in a circular motion, praying for his well-being and protection.



5. Tie the Rakhi:



Post the Aarti, the sister wraps the Rakhi snugly but tightly on her brother’s wrist. She may beseech silently for his health, happiness, success and fortune.



6. Provide Sweets:



Traditionally, the sister feeds a sweet to her brother, and the brother may provide sweets to his sister as well. This is exchanging happiness and affection.



7. Share Blessings and Gifts:



The brother offers his sister a present to show his love and gratitude. In modern festivities, brothers and sisters usually exchange gifts, which reflects the idea of mutual caring instead of unilateral duty.