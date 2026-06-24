Most Auspicious Nakshatras For Career, Marriage And Wealth

Vedic astrology gives great importance to the 27 Nakshatras, or lunar constellations, to determine a person’s personality, life path, strengths and opportunities. Each nakshatra has its own special attributes and blessings, but some are more historically viewed as being especially auspicious for good luck in a career, a happy marriage and wealth. These Nakshatras are said to possess energies that promote growth, achievement, stability and fulfilment in different spheres of life.