Ratha Yatra 2026: Key Traditions Associated With Lord Jagannath Festival

2. Every Year Construction of New Chariots:

A special feature of Ratha Yatra is that the three giant wooden chariots are reconstructed each year anew from sacred neem wood by indigenous artisans.

Each god has their own special chariot:

Lord Jagannatha (Nandighosa).

Taladhwaja for Lord Balabhadra.

Darpadalana (also called Devadalana) for Goddess Subhadra.

It is constructed by hereditary artisans according to centuries-old rules of architecture that keep alive a historic history of devotion and workmanship.