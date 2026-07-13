Ratha Yatra 2026: Date, Timings, Traditions, Rituals And Spiritual Significance

The Three Godly Chariots:

The main attraction of Ratha Yatra is the procession of three large wooden chariots, each bearing a single deity.

Nandighosa - Lord Jagannath's Chariot: The chariot of Lord Jagannath is known as Nandighosa. It is the largest of the three chariots and symbolises divine bliss, prosperity, and spiritual blessings.

Taladhwaja - The Chariot of Lord Balabhadra: The chariot of Lord Balabhadra is an emblem of strength, courage and protection. It means stability and righteousness.

Darpadalana - The Chariot of Goddess Subhadra: The chariot of Goddess Subhadra symbolises peace, compassion and the nurturing aspect of the feminine.

These chariots are created afresh every year in the customary manner with holy wood and special specifications.