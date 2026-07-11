Weekly Horoscope For July 12–18, 2026: Luck, Growth And Recognition Await Taurus, Leo And Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope ( July 12, 2026 - July 18, 2026): This Weekly Horoscope provides detailed astrological guidance for all twelve zodiac signs, covering key areas such as career, finances, health, relationships, family, and education. It highlights the opportunities and challenges that may arise during the week, along with practical advice to help you make informed decisions, maintain balance, and make the best use of favourable planetary influences.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, Jupiter will be located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, which means that if you have been experiencing symptoms of maladies such as acidity, indigestion, or arthritis, you may find some relief from suffering from these conditions. Nevertheless, it is recommended that you take precautions against less serious illnesses, such as the common cold and influenza, which can appear at any time. This week is going to be favourable for financial investments. Be that as it may, if you are contemplating the acquisition of a new home or automobile, you will need to get the appropriate guidance from an older person. Your goal for this week is to make further efforts to keep the peace within your family and to enhance your connections with members of your family.
On the other hand, these individuals will not provide you with the essential support despite this fact. As a result, you ought to have a conversation about this matter with someone who has experience. On account of Saturn's placement in the twelfth house of your moon sign this week, businesspeople may need to make significant choices to accomplish their objectives. Nevertheless, this week, you should not allow your ego to have any influence on the decisions that you make. Also, when you are in need of assistance, seek it out from your junior colleagues and take into consideration their ideas and suggestions. You are going to achieve results in your academic sector that are superior to what was anticipated, and this time period will pave the way for advancements in your life. A strong interest in their studies will grow among the students throughout this period, and they will be successful in accomplishing the goals and objectives they have set for themselves.
Lucky Colours: Crimson Red
Lucky Numbers: 1
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Because Ketu will be travelling through the fourth house of your Moon sign, this is an extremely important time for your health. Even though you won't be experiencing any health-related problems throughout this period, you will continue to incorporate yoga and exercise into your daily routine to maintain your excellent health. During this week, it is anticipated that your income will improve as a result of previous investments, which may include ancestral property, land, property, policies, and so on. For this reason, you can choose to reinvest the money that you have gained in a profitable scheme. Certain individuals will experience moments of celebration and joy as a result of the birth of a new member into the family.
Not only will this result in the production of new foods at home, but it will also provide you with the opportunity to spend time with your complete family after a significant amount of time has passed. This week, Jupiter will be in the third house of your Moon sign, which may make it tough for you to communicate with your spouse. You will need to put your ego aside and work through any disagreements you have with your business partner in order to bring about the expansion of your company. In the upcoming week, it is imperative that students comprehend that delaying the practice of a lesson until the following day is never beneficial to anyone. Because this may result in an accumulation of lessons by the end of the week, you should begin studying them immediately and without delay, with the assistance of your instructors.
Lucky Colours: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, Ketu will be positioned in the third house of your Moon sign, which will provide relief from joint discomfort, sprains, and foot pain. The week ahead will be very beneficial for people who are above the age of 50. This week, you will need to exercise control over your spending habits. To accomplish this, you should refrain from spending excessively while acquiring a home. In the event that you do not take this step, you may find yourself in a similar situation in the future. During this week, you will have the opportunity to spend some time with members of your family and relax.
There is also the possibility that you will have the chance to catch up with old friends or to learn something fresh and significant from your respective parents. All throughout this week, you will be able to keep a positive attitude, which will enable you to handle the issue that you are currently facing with bravery. Due to the fact that Saturn will be located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you will have the opportunity to improve your abilities and expertise during this period of time, which will allow you to reap the benefits of doing so. As a result of the continued disruptions in their family lives, students will be confronted with a great deal of difficulty this week. As a consequence of this, students will discover that they are entirely incapable of concentrating on their academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
You can run into some difficulties this week as a result of your propensity to eat frequently. Thus, it is important to be aware that binge eating may be beneficial to your interest, but it may also be detrimental to your health. As a result, you should steer clear of items that are high in calories during this week. Because Jupiter will be in the first or ascendant house of your moon sign this week, persons who were born under your sign will experience favourable outcomes in areas pertaining to their finances. In addition to the fact that your financial status will improve, it appears that the current moment is more beneficial than usual for making any decisions regarding your finances. During this week, you have the opportunity to ask close friends or old pals to gather with you.
During this time, you will have an abundance of energy, which will motivate you to plan a party or event for something special. However, before you take any action, you should be sure to discuss this matter with your family. As a result of the movement of the stars and Saturn's placement in your ninth house, your talents to lead and manage others will be brought to the forefront. You will be able to earn respect and recognition at work as a result of this. On top of that, it is highly probable that a female coworker will provide you with a large amount of assistance at work. Students don't need to underestimate their capabilities this week because they are influenced by the criticism of others. You have a good understanding of the fact that it is preferable to enrol in a professional course and do well rather than holding doubts that are not essential. As a result, you should not let the rumours that others spread disturb you and instead concentrate exclusively on your studies in order to make the best choices.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
There will be a presence of Saturn in the eighth house of the Moon sign that you have. Therefore, if you run frequently, you should try running on sand or mud while wearing running shoes rather than running on hard surfaces. Your feet will be protected from any negative consequences that this may have, and your stomach will be strengthened as a result. Not only will this help you maintain your health, but it will also assist you in overcoming any previous issues. If you have any investments, it is possible that you will not realise as much profit as you had planned for this week. On the other hand, these gains will provide you with a significant amount of satisfaction and assist you in making a decision to invest in your company. It is possible to swiftly double your fortune if you employ the appropriate method.
You may find yourself in disagreement with certain members of your family this week as a result of your unwarranted criticism of the efforts of others. Therefore, in order to avoid Rahu being put in the seventh house of your Moon sign, you should stop this behaviour and instead applaud the job that other people have done rather than finding fault with them. This week, the effect of the majority of planets will be favourable to you, bringing you luck. Through this, you will be able to effectively conquer some hurdles and obstacles in your profession that have never been seen before, and you will be able to make progress. Scholarships may be offered to students who have regularly put forth a lot of effort at their school or institution this week. Your standing will rise as a result of this, and your family will also feel proud of the efforts you have put out.
Lucky Colour: Yellow-gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
During this week, Saturn will be positioned in the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will demonstrate a greater degree of caution with regard to your health. There is a good chance that this will result in a healthier diet than it was previously. Therefore, it is important to take care of your health and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Despite the fact that you will have money this week, it is possible that it will not be sufficient for you to buy something. You may intend to obtain a loan or credit from a financial institution, such as a bank or another institution. In any case, you should try to avoid doing so at this time and instead put off the purchase until a later time. According to the weekly horoscope, Rahu will be placed in the sixth house of your Moon sign.
As a result, individuals who were born under your sign will experience an incredible amount of satisfaction in their family life during this week. Additionally, you will be successful in resolving any disagreements that have occurred in the past between members of the family. It is because of this that your parents will feel proud of you. People who are now without work will have to exert more effort than ever before in order to secure a job that is satisfactory. Because the only way to attain the results that are wanted during this time is through diligent effort. This week, there will be a lot of beneficial improvements that will occur in the students' educational experiences. Those who have always dreamed of attending school in another country may find that this period is very useful.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 17
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
The news of a close family member's illness will be communicated to those who are living away from home by phone calls or other communication channels, which will cause you to feel apprehensive. Due to the fact that Ketu is currently positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, the financial life of your zodiac sign will be greater than it would normally be this week. Jupiter will be located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, which means that you will receive money from a variety of sources, which will assist in lessening the burden of undesired expenses that may cause you some trouble. This will put a grin on your face, so make the most of this great opportunity while it is still available.
When you take part in social events, you will have the opportunity to interact with a large number of influential people in people's lives. Do not allow these opportunities to slip through your fingers; instead, make every effort to make the most of them. You may decide to take a vacation from your work this week since you will have the desire to get together with some old pals. Your unexpected vacation may cause many of your tasks to be disrupted. On account of this, it is recommended that you establish any arrangements while keeping in mind the deadlines associated with your work. Students who are interested in obtaining internships will find this moment to be quite fortunate. At the same time, you should not forget to collect all of your paperwork in advance, and only after that should you submit an application for anything.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
During this week, you will make a conscious effort to adhere to the notion that our health is the genuine treasure of life. Because of this, you will be able to enjoy good health both at home and at work, putting all mental stress to rest and having the freedom to enjoy yourself without restriction. Due to the fact that Saturn will be positioned in the fifth house of your Moon sign throughout the course of this week, you will be blessed with good fortune and luck. Therefore, before making any investments, it is recommended that you refrain from acting in a hasty manner in any activity, practise patience, and have faith in the natural progression of life. This week, you will find yourself in many circumstances in your personal life in which you will get the impression that your friends are there to assist you. In spite of this, you will need to use extra caution while communicating with them regarding the matter.
If you do not, you run the risk of unintentionally offending them. Individuals who have been working and have been waiting for a transfer will be granted the transfer that they have been hoping for this week, which will result in favourable outcomes. During this moment, your joy will be visible on your face, and you can choose to celebrate it with the people you care about the most, including your family and friends. However, it is recommended that you share this happiness with the people you care about by providing them with sweets. This next week will bring about some changes to your schooling, and those individuals who have been wishing to pursue further education in a foreign country may find that their request is granted. Following this, the end of the week will be an excellent opportunity for you to continue your studies, and consequently, you will gain a great deal of success.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
During this week, Rahu will be located in the third house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, it is anticipated that your health will be far better than usual. During this period, you will refrain from engaging in excessive interaction with those who are a source of unwarranted anxiety for you. Additionally, this will have a huge positive impact on your mental health. Commissions, dividends, or royalties will be paid to you this week, and you will gain considerable rewards as a result. There is a good chance that a significant number of you will be eager to put money into any endeavour that demonstrates remarkable potential for profit. It is not going to be possible for your siblings to support you this week. This may make it far more difficult to make key decisions.
It would be in your best interest to keep working toward improving your relationship with them in the event that you find yourself in such a predicament. This week, Ketu will be located in the ninth house of your moon sign, which means that the circumstances at work will be fully favourable to you during the week. Because of this, you will be able to finish all of the chores that are still outstanding at work, which will make your superiors and your boss happy. In addition to this, this will make it possible for further growth in the future. Many children will be expected to perform very well in both their academics and their extracurricular activities this week. Because the people around you will evaluate you based on both your academic performance and your participation in extracurricular activities, you should make an effort to participate in everything and provide your best effort.
Lucky Colour: Royal Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Over the course of this week, Jupiter will be positioned in the seventh house of your Moon sign, which will result in an improvement in your overall health. Be sure to participate in activities that are both stimulating and soothing. Your mental stress will be alleviated as a result of this. This week, Saturn will be situated in the third house of your Moon sign, which will make it much simpler for you to purchase all of the necessities for your home. This is because your financial situation has improved. The happiness of your family will be increased, and you will also obtain motivation to perform better as a result of this. In the coming week, you will be required to exert a heightened level of control over your words and speech.
If you say anything to a member of your family, there is a possibility that they could misunderstand what you are saying, which could result in a disagreement between the two of you. During this week, your inner strength will prove to be the most powerful strength you possess. As you continue to exert your influence at work, you will be observed assisting other people. As a result of this collaboration, even your adversaries will become your friends, which will lead to favourable outcomes in the future. Students who are born under your zodiac sign will not have to exert a great deal of effort in order to get high grades in their classes this week. If you put in less effort, you will be able to obtain more marks than you normally would, which is a significant improvement.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
It is recommended that you engage in physical activities during this time period because Saturn will be in the second house of your Moon sign. This will be beneficial to your health and will help you preserve it. On the other hand, you will be required to wear protective gear in order to avoid an infection while you are playing. This week, you may experience an increase in the severity of pending financial difficulties, and a variety of bills will be a burden on your mind. This may result in a lack of willingness. As a consequence of this, you can discover that you are unable to make a lot of selections. Therefore, you must remain calm in any circumstance and keep your spending under control.
The members of your family will play a significant part in your life this week, which is why you will be seeking their guidance on a number of significant decisions that you will be making in your life. Additionally, some of you might spend money on jewellery or items for the home. During the course of this week, the presence of multiple planets in your zodiac sign will bring about favourable outcomes for professionals. Congratulations! Furthermore, those who are contemplating beginning a new business that is not related to their major employment or service may also find this period to be useful. Over the course of this week, the God of Wisdom will assist a great number of students in achieving their goals and reward them for their efforts. When it comes to students who are studying for competitive examinations, luck will also be on their side.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
If you have been experiencing difficulties such as acidity, stomach problems, or arthritis, this week will provide you with some alleviation from those conditions. On the other hand, it is recommended that you take precautions against less serious illnesses, such as the common cold and the flu, which can appear at any time. Because Jupiter will be in your fifth house over the upcoming week, it will be an excellent time to make financial investments. There is a high probability that any investment you make during this period will result in big rewards. Your lord of riches and finances will be in a favourable state, which is the reason for this favourable situation. There is a possibility that you will find yourself imposing your ideas and viewpoints on both friends and family members throughout this week.
However, it is strongly recommended that you refrain from doing so because doing so will not only be very useful for your image, but it may also stir up the rage of others and cause them to turn against you. In light of the fact that Ketu is currently located in the sixth house of your moon sign, you might feel compelled to undertake a costly endeavour or enterprise in order to attain professional advancement this week. Taking any kind of action in such a circumstance will require you to give thorough consideration to the matter. You can also seek assistance from your elders if you feel it is required. Students' careers will reach new heights this week, but the success you gain will play a big role in raising your ego. This week is a great time for students. There is a possibility that this will cause your personality to become more arrogant. It is important to avoid making any errors in this circumstance due to any superstitions that you may have about yourself.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7