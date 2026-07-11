Weekly Horoscope For July 12–18, 2026: Luck, Growth And Recognition Await Taurus, Leo And Scorpio

During this time, you will have an abundance of energy, which will motivate you to plan a party or event for something special. However, before you take any action, you should be sure to discuss this matter with your family. As a result of the movement of the stars and Saturn's placement in your ninth house, your talents to lead and manage others will be brought to the forefront. You will be able to earn respect and recognition at work as a result of this. On top of that, it is highly probable that a female coworker will provide you with a large amount of assistance at work. Students don't need to underestimate their capabilities this week because they are influenced by the criticism of others. You have a good understanding of the fact that it is preferable to enrol in a professional course and do well rather than holding doubts that are not essential. As a result, you should not let the rumours that others spread disturb you and instead concentrate exclusively on your studies in order to make the best choices.