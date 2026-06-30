Leo July 2026 Horoscope: Study Achievements, Career Stability, Wealth Growth & Lasting Bonds

Additionally, the Sun's passage through your sign in the first half of the month bodes well for your professional endeavours. This being said, it would be unwise to venture into uncharted territory or take any chances in business, given the placements of Saturn and Rahu. Results in employment-related topics may be mixed this month. The placement of Mercury and the Sun, along with Saturn's position in the sixth house, does not bode well, although the first half of the month should still bring about fortunate outcomes. Maybe things won't pick up much in the middle of the month. Consequently, in the second part of the month, it will be critical to work on improving relationships with coworkers. If it isn't possible, then try to keep these connections from getting worse. Your work will remain balanced as a result of this. This suggests that you shouldn't take any chances in your work or business. It would be wise for you to keep moving in the same direction. If you follow these steps, you can expect to see good outcomes at work.