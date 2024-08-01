Leo Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Career, Business & Job:

As the month starts, it will likely help you to strengthen your position in the face of some tough obstacles. There may be some delays and problems in getting the respect you want in your field. But your smart moves and perfect timing will make your situation stronger. You might get good deals if you are in business. Around the middle of this month, things are likely to change in a big way for your job. Planets will continue to have a mostly good effect on you. Your job will likely give you more perks. If you are in business, you may see several clear chances to seize. Retrograde Saturn will remain in the 7th house for the entire month, due to which there may be some practical challenges in business. You may have some problems related to labour. You may have a disagreement with the people working under you, which may affect your work. Avoid speaking anything rude to business partners as well. It will take some time for these problems to be resolved, and by then the latter half of the month will arrive. Gradually, you will move ahead from your challenges and move on the path of significant progress in your business.