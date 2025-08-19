Delhi Begins Drive To Remove Stray Dogs From Public Institutions Amid Activist Resistance

1. MCD begun a drive to capture stray dogs from government offices, schools, and hospitals.
2. Activists allegedly unloaded a civic dog-catching van in Rohini sectors 15 and 16, where a team was removing dogs from a government school
3. Officials acknowledged progress has been slow due to resistance from animal rights activists
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun a drive to capture stray dogs from government offices, schools, and hospitals, following a Supreme Court order to remove strays from the streets and house them in shelters, HT reported.
Senior civic officials said the action plan, shared with the Delhi government, prioritises “high-footfall areas” where unauthorised feeding spots have emerged inside public institutions. “Feeding points cannot be allowed inside office complexes. We receive multiple complaints from such institutions and our initial priority will be such areas,” an MCD official said, adding that dogs have already been removed from its own Civic Center premises.
The Supreme Court recently directed authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to create shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks and to ensure no captured animals are released back onto the streets.
However, officials acknowledged progress has been slow due to resistance from animal rights activists. On Sunday, activists allegedly unloaded a civic dog-catching van in Rohini sectors 15 and 16, where a team was removing dogs from a government school. A video of the incident has since gone viral.
“The resistance is strong, but we are bound by court orders,” a second official said.