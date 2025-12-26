Protesters Demonstrate Outside Delhi High Court Against Bail To Kuldeep Sengar

Protesters raised slogans and expressed anger over the court’s decision, with the survivor’s mother saying the ruling had shattered her trust and that the family would approach the Supreme Court.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Unnao rape case: Protest outside Delhi HC
Agitators, including women activists, hold placards as they stage a protest against the suspension of the jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, a former BJP MLA who was convicted in the Unnao rape case, outside the Delhi High Court, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
  • Women activists and the Unnao rape survivor’s mother protested outside the Delhi High Court.

  • Sengar was granted bail in the rape case.

  • He will remain in jail as he is serving a separate 10-year sentence in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father.

Protesters, including women activists and the mother of the Unnao rape survivor, staged a demonstration outside the Delhi High Court on Friday, days after the sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, convicted in the case, was suspended.

Holding placards, the protesters raised slogans such as “Balatkariyo ko sanrakshan dena band kro” (stop protecting rapists) to show support for the Unnao rape survivor.

The protest saw participation from women activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, activist Yogita Bhayana, and the survivor’s mother.

Speaking to PTI, the survivor’s mother said she had come to protest because her daughter had suffered greatly.

“I am not blaming the entire high court, but only the two judges whose decision has shattered our trust,” she said.

She added that previous judges had delivered justice to the family, but the accused had now been granted bail.

“This is an injustice towards our family. We will approach the Supreme Court, as I have faith in it,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court ordered the release of Sengar, who is serving a life sentence in the case, on bail while his appeal against the December 2019 conviction by a trial court is pending.

The court directed that the former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA must not come within a five-kilometre radius of the victim’s residence or threaten the rape survivor or her mother, warning that any violation of these conditions would automatically result in the cancellation of his bail.

However, Sengar will continue to remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the survivor’s father, in which he has not been granted bail.

