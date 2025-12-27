7 Killed As Bus Overturns On Mountain Road In Northern Vietnam

At least seven people died after a bus overturned on a mountainous road in Vietnam’s Yen Bai province.
The bus was carrying a charity group and was travelling downhill when it flipped, according to Reuters.
Authorities suspect brake failure and have launched an investigation as rescue efforts continue.
At least seven people were killed on Saturday after a bus carrying 19 passengers overturned on a mountainous road in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, according to Reuters.
The 29-seat bus, which was transporting a charity group, was travelling downhill when it flipped over and was crushed, Reuters reported, citing Vietnam News Agency. Rescue teams managed to pull 10 survivors from the wreckage, while several others remained trapped as of 10:30 a.m. (0330 GMT), with heavy equipment brought in to cut through the damaged vehicle.
“The crash was likely caused by brake failure,” Hoang Anh Tuan, chairman of Phinh Ho commune, told VNA, according to Reuters. He said rescue operations were continuing at the site as authorities worked to reach those still inside the bus.
Police, military units, local officials and residents were mobilised for the rescue effort, Reuters reported. Authorities said an investigation into the cause of the accident was ongoing, while calls to officials in Yen Bai province and Phinh Ho commune went unanswered.
(With inputs from Reuters)