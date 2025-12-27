Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Shine In Slender Delhi Win Over Gujarat
Indian cricket bulwarks Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant scored crucial half-centuries, while Gujarat lost their last five wickets for merely 34 runs as Delhi eked out a thrilling seven-run win in their second-round Elite Group D match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Bengaluru on Friday (December 26). Player of the Match Kohli (77 off 61 balls) and Pant (70 off 79) powered Delhi to a modest 254 for 9 in 50 overs. But despite looking solid in pockets, Gujarat folded for a 247-run total in 47.4 overs.
