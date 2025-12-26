At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

At least 14 people were injured in a stabbing incident at a factory in central Japan on Friday, during which an unspecified liquid was also sprayed, officials said, according to AFP.
Emergency services confirmed that all 14 injured individuals required medical transport following the attack at a rubber factory in the city of Mishima in Shizuoka region. “Fourteen people are subject to transportation by emergency services,” Tomoharu Sugiyama, a firefighting department official in Mishima, told AFP.
According to AFP, authorities received an emergency call at around 4.30 pm (0730 GMT) from a nearby rubber factory reporting that “five or six people were stabbed by someone” and that a “spray-like liquid” had also been used.
Japanese media later reported that one person had already been taken into custody in connection with the incident. AFP reported that further details about the nature of the liquid and the condition of the injured were not immediately available, and officials have not released additional information on the motive behind the attack.
