What the mind doesn’t know, the eye cannot see

One bright, sunny morning during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, I was attending to a colony dog I care for in the south east corner of Delhi where I live. Bella had a bad wound and since no vets were being allowed into the colony, I did what all other resourceful rescuers and caregivers to our many community dogs and cats (and birds and monkeys and nilgai) do: call a friendly vet, note down their advice, buy and apply the medications ourselves. I had been told to comb Bella’s coat well, preferably with a wooden neem comb and once the wound had dried, bathe her. It took a few weeks to treat Bella, and over those days, some neighbours would pass us by, masks on, eyes burning behind spectacles piercingly staring at me as I applied ointment, combed, collected the loose fur into a thaila, taking down buckets of water to bathe her, using a hose borrowed from a ground-floor resident kept a tap on to speed up the bath with running water. This happened every single day, as someone would stop at a distance to stare, hand on hip, foot-tapping, saying, “You are doing such a good deed.” “God will bless you.” ”They must be so grateful for you.” “I’m sure it is feeling much better with your care.” And even: “You really have a lot of energy and time and heart, huh?”