Stray Dog Case: Supreme Court To Issue Orders Regulating Dog‑Feeding In Government Premises

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said that the order will be uploaded in a couple of days.

Supreme Court To Issue Orders Regulating Dog‑Feeding In Government Premises
A stray dog at SC premises in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court on Monday heard the stray dogs matter and observed that it will be issuing directions regulating the feeding of dogs in the premises of government buildings.

  • The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said that the order will be uploaded in a couple of days. 

  • The court also made Animal Welfare Board of India as a respondent in the case.

The Supreme Court on Monday heard the stray dogs matter and observed that it will be issuing directions regulating the feeding of dogs in the premises of government buildings. The court also noted the presence of the Chief Secretaries of the States/Union Territories, who were asked to appear for their failure in filing affidavits showing compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules. 

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said that the order will be uploaded in a couple of days. 

"We will issue order in a few days regarding government institutions, where employees are supporting and encouraging dogs in that area," Justice Vikram Nath said. 

Appearing for the intervenor, Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy requested to be heard before any direction was issued. The court, however, declined the request stating "With regard to govt institutions, we will not hear," Justice Nath said. Nundy also submitted that there were several flaws with the designation of feeding areas by the Delhi local bodies. The bench said that this issue will be examined on the next hearing date.

The Court noted that the States had indeed filed the required compliance affidavits. Accordingly, it excused the personal appearance of the Chief Secretaries at the next hearing, but made it clear that any future default would lead to compulsory personal attendance.

The court also made Animal Welfare Board of India as a respondent in the case. The interventions filed by victims of dog bites were also allowed with an exemption from making the deposit. The deposit was made applicable for individuals and NGOs espousing the cause of dogs. In its August 22 order, the court had asked the dog lovers to deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakhs respectively with the Court's registry to intervene in the suo motu matter.

