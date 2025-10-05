World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Kenyan Coach Voices Safety Concerns After Stray Dog Incident

Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia raises safety concerns after being bitten by a stray dog at the World Para Athletics Championships, as organisers deploy dog-catching teams to prevent further incidents

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Stray Dog Incidents
The World Para Athletics Championships organisers stated that two dog-catching teams have been permanently deployed at JLN Stadium. Photo: | representational image
Summary
  • Dennis Maragia was bitten by a stray dog during training at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and received prompt medical treatment

  • A Japanese coach was also bitten in a separate incident at the venue the same day

  • Organisers have deployed two dog-catching teams in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure the safety of athletes and coaches

A day after being bitten by a stray dog during training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia has spoken out about the incident, saying he still feels unsafe despite assurances from organisers.

The incident took place on Friday near the warm-up track of the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships. A Japanese coach was also bitten in a separate incident the same day.

"After being bitten by the dog, I was rushed to the hospital. I got injected, and now I am fine," Maragia said.

"We were doing a warm-up and practice. I didn't notice the dog because it came from behind, but I felt something holding my leg — it was painful. It was a dog holding my leg."

Maragia expressed concern over continued sightings of stray dogs at the venue.

"Even after what happened yesterday, I don't feel any measures have been taken or the dogs have been moved. I just saw a dog passing by," he said.

"I requested them to move the dogs. I couldn't go back to Kenya; I had to take medications. You are in fear once something like that happens to you — you have to have that fear," he added.

The organisers later stated that two dog-catching teams have been permanently deployed at the venue in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The affected coaches were given immediate medical attention and are out of danger.

