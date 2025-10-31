Stray dogs case: No respect For Court's Order; Chief Secretaries To Appear Physically, Says SC

Supreme Court pulls up states for ignoring stray dog management rules, mandates personal appearance of chief secretaries on November 3 amid rising attacks on children

Protest against SC order on stray dogs issue
Protest against SC order on stray dogs issue (representational image) | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SC rejects virtual pleas, slamming states for "sleeping over" ABC Rules amid child safety crisis.

  • Only WB, Telangana, and MCD filed reports; 30+ states/UTs summoned for non-filing.

  • Chief secretaries to appear in person, explain lapses, and submit fresh affidavits – or face the music.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that chief secretaries of states, except West Bengal and Telangana, be allowed to appear virtually before the court on November 3 in the stray dogs case.

According to PTI, Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which made it clear that the chief secretaries will have to appear physically before the court on November 3.

"When we require them to come and file compliance affidavit, they are just sleeping over it. No respect for the order of the court. Then alright, Let them come," Justice Nath said.

On October 27, the court summoned chief secretaries of all states and UTs except West Bengal and Telangana (which complied, along with Delhi's MCD) for November 3 at 10:30 a.m. Even Delhi's chief secretary must appear personally.

Today, as SG Mehta argued that affidavits were now filed post the last hearing, the bench shot back: "They have to physically come and explain why compliance affidavits were not filed!" The court hinted at personal accountability and costs for further delays, aiming to forge a uniform national framework for stray dog control.

