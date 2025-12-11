Pakistan: Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Sentenced to 14 Years by Military Court

A Pakistani military court has convicted former ISI director Faiz Hameed.
He has been sentence to a 14-year sentence for breaches of army laws, including political interference and violation of the Official Secrets Act.
The army said the Field General Court Martial followed due process, adding that Hameed was “afforded with all legal rights” and retains the right to appeal.
In a major escalation within Pakistan’s military establishment, a military court on Thursday handed former spy chief Faiz Hameed a 14-year jail term for breaching army laws.
The army said proceedings under the Field General Court Martial began on 12 August 2024 against Hameed, formerly a lieutenant general, under the Pakistan Army Act. He faced four charges: engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act in ways deemed harmful to State security and interests, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals.
This marks the first time a former head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency has been convicted. Hameed led the ISI from 2019 to 2021 and later served as Commander of the XXXI Corps before taking premature retirement on 10 December 2022.
"After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Court, which has been promulgated on 11 December 2025,” the army stated.
The military added that the court complied with all legal requirements and that Hameed was "afforded with all legal rights, including (the) rights of (a) defence team of his choice." It noted he retains the right to appeal.
"Involvement of the convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with,” the statement added.