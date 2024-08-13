Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Court-Martialled: Why Is It Happening | About The Top City Case

In an unprecedented move, the Pakistan Army on Monday took into custody the former chief of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed in connection with a housing scheme scandal.
According to the official statement issued by the public relations wing of the Pakistan Army, "Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act."
"In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post- retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody," it added.
About ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed
Hameed during his tenure as the chief of ISI between 2019 to 202 was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency. He was appointed to the coveted post after the premature removal of then ISI chief and current Army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir.
Later, the army decided to replace Hameed, a move vehemently opposed by Imran Khan and it is believed that it was the beginning of souring of his ties with the powerful military.
About the Top City housing scheme scandal
The legal actions against the former ISI chief stemmed from Pakistan's private housing scheme Top City which levelled allegations against Hameed, claiming that he had orchestrated a raid on the offices and residence of its owner, Moeez Khan.
Following the Pakistan Supreme Court's order last year that termed the allegations as of “extremely serious nature” against Hameed and that they “cannot be left unattended”, the Pakistan Army formed an inquiry committee in April to probe allegations of misuse of authority against Hameed.
It has been reported that the Supreme Court also directed the owner of the housing society to approach the relevant quarters, including the Defence Ministry, to seek action against the former spymaster and his aides.
In March this year, a court in Rawalpindi sent Najaf Hameed, brother of the former ISI chief, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with the case.