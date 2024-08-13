Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Court-Martialled: Why Is It Happening | About The Top City Case

According to the official statement issued by the public relations wing of the Pakistan Army, "Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act."