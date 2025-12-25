BMC Polls: Deadlock Persists Over Couple Of Seats Between Sena (UBT) & MNS

Sena (UBT) and MNS unable to resolve dispute over 2–3 key wards in Mumbai.
Both parties keen to contest together against Mahayuti, but trust and seat claims causing deadlock.
Delay could benefit ruling combine as BMC election preparations intensify.
Seat-sharing negotiations between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls remained deadlocked on December 25, 2025, as both parties refused to budge on a handful of crucial wards in Mumbai. Sources close to the talks revealed that the two sides are locked in disagreement over 2–3 seats in areas such as Dadar, Mahim, and parts of the western suburbs, where both claim strong local influence and historical voter bases.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are insisting on retaining seats they won in the 2017 BMC elections or where they have sitting corporators, while MNS is pushing for a fair share in constituencies where Raj Thackeray's party has built significant cadre strength over the years. Despite multiple rounds of meetings between senior leaders of both sides, including Aaditya Thackeray and MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande, no breakthrough has been achieved.
The stalemate comes despite a broad understanding between the two parties to forge an alliance against the ruling Mahayuti combine (BJP-Shiv Sena-Shinde faction & allies) in the BMC, which is set to hold elections in early 2026 after years of administrative rule. Both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have publicly expressed willingness to work together, with Raj even attending several joint events with Uddhav in recent months.
Meanwhile, the Mahayuti camp has begun its seat allocation process smoothly, with BJP and Shinde Sena leaders finalising their respective shares. The delay in the opposition camp is being seen as an advantage for the ruling alliance.