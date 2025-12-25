BMC Polls: Deadlock Persists Over Couple Of Seats Between Sena (UBT) & MNS

Seat-sharing negotiations between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls remained deadlocked on December 25, 2025, as both parties refused to budge on a handful of crucial wards in Mumbai. Sources close to the talks revealed that the two sides are locked in disagreement over 2–3 seats in areas such as Dadar, Mahim, and parts of the western suburbs, where both claim strong local influence and historical voter bases.