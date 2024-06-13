From Spying As ISI Agent To India's Longest-Serving NSA: Five Points About Ajit Doval

Doval, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre, has a background in intelligence and counterterrorism operations. In 1988, he infiltrated the Golden Temple posing as an ISI agent during Operation Black Thunder, gathering crucial information about Khalistani separatists.

He has also served in Pakistan, considered a high-risk assignment for intelligence officers, and played a role in Sikkim's merger with India. Doval was part of the team sent to Kandahar, Afghanistan, for negotiations to release passengers of the hijacked aeroplane IC-814.