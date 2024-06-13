National

From Spying As ISI Agent To India's Longest-Serving NSA: Five Points About Ajit Doval

Ajit Doval, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre, has a background in intelligence and counterterrorism operations.

PM Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval
Ajit Doval, one of India's most celebrated spymasters, has been appointed as the National Security Advisor (NSA) for a third time, according to a government order issued on Thursday. This appointment makes him the longest-serving NSA in India's history.

Doval first took over as NSA in 2014. His latest term commenced on June 10, following the end of his previous term on June 5, a day after the Lok Sabha election results.

Five Points About Ajit Doval

  • Doval, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre, has a background in intelligence and counterterrorism operations. In 1988, he infiltrated the Golden Temple posing as an ISI agent during Operation Black Thunder, gathering crucial information about Khalistani separatists.

  • He has also served in Pakistan, considered a high-risk assignment for intelligence officers, and played a role in Sikkim's merger with India. Doval was part of the team sent to Kandahar, Afghanistan, for negotiations to release passengers of the hijacked aeroplane IC-814.

  • Doval is believed to have played a pivotal role in the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Uri terror attack. He has also been widely hailed for his contribution in the national security domain, including his role during the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

  • He received the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest gallantry award, for his actions during the Golden Temple Operation. In Kashmir, he is known to lure away prominent militants like Kukkay Parey and turn him and his colleagues into counter-insurgents.

  • On 3 June 2019, he was reappointed as NSA for 5 years and granted the personal rank of a Cabinet Minister. Doval is the first NSA to hold such a rank. He is widely considered to be one of Modi's most powerful and trusted advisors, with major influence over the national security.

