Jennifer Aniston revealed how the Friends did "everything they could" to help Matthew Perry with his addiction
Perry died due to the "acute effects" of ketamine
The actor was found dead on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home
Friends actor Matthew Perry's death in October 2023 sent shockwaves among fans and his Friends co-stars. Following his demise, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to the actor on social media. They were deeply saddened by the sudden loss of their beloved co-star, who played Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom which ran from September 1994 to May 2004.
In an interview, Aniston revealed that she grieved for Perry for a “long time” prior to his death due to the "acute effects" of ketamine.
Jennifer Aniston revealed she tried to help Matthew Perry
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston opened up about her and the Friends cast's efforts to help Perry get rid of addiction. "We did everything we could when we could," she said.
"But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight," she added.
The actress also said that it was hard for all of them, as well as his fans. "There’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain," she said further.
Last year, Aniston reportedly organised an intimate get-together for the show's cast at her Bel-Air home, honouring the life and legacy of Matthew Perry.
Matthew Perry's death
Perry was found dead by his assistant on October 28, 2023, seemingly due to drowning, at his Los Angeles home. He was 54. Later, as per toxicology reports, the cause of his death was due to acute ketamine effects, along with drowning and coronary artery disease. There was also an investigation into the drugs involved in the case, followed by multiple arrests.
In July this year, a doctor named Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine to Perry before he died. Plasencia was one of five people charged in connection with Perry's death from a ketamine overdose.