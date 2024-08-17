Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Perry asked Iwamasa to “shoot me up with a big one” early in the morning on October 28, 2023. The first dose was administered at 8:30 a.m. He requested a second dose four hours later while watching a movie at his $5.2 million Los Angeles mansion. Later in the day, Perry asked for a third dose and instructed Iwamasa to prepare his jacuzzi. After running errands, Iwamasa returned to find Perry unresponsive in the hot tub.